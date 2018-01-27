15:09, 27 January 2018 Saturday

Turkey restores Azaz hospital damaged by PYD/PKK

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey has restored the only mental health hospital in Syria’s northwestern city of Azaz, which was damaged by PYD/PKK terror group, according to a Turkish medical official on Saturday.

The hospital was damaged in a PYD/PKK attack on January 19, leaving one civilian dead and 11 others injured.

However, Turkish authorities managed to restore the hospital with the damaged parts are expected to be operational soon.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Oguz Karatas of the Turkish National Medical Research Team (UMKE) said the 150-patient capacity hospital receives people from every district cleared from PYD/PKK terror group.

"Since this is the only hospital in the district, patients come from various parts of Syria to get a proper treatment," Karatas said.

He said that 20 personnel were employed in the hospital under “normal conditions”.

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to remove PYD/PKK and ISIL terrorists from Afrin, which has been a major hideout for the terror groups.

According to Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as to protect the Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

The military has also said that only terrorist targets are being destroyed and "utmost importance" is being given to not harm any civilians.