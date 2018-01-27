Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:11, 27 January 2018 Saturday
Middle East
15:09, 27 January 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Turkey restores Azaz hospital damaged by PYD/PKK
Turkey restores Azaz hospital damaged by PYD/PKK

The only mental health hospital in Azaz was damaged in PYD/PKK attack on January 19

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey has restored the only mental health hospital in Syria’s northwestern city of Azaz, which was damaged by PYD/PKK terror group, according to a Turkish medical official on Saturday.

The hospital was damaged in a PYD/PKK attack on January 19, leaving one civilian dead and 11 others injured.

However, Turkish authorities managed to restore the hospital with the damaged parts are expected to be operational soon.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Oguz Karatas of the Turkish National Medical Research Team (UMKE) said the 150-patient capacity hospital receives people from every district cleared from PYD/PKK terror group.

"Since this is the only hospital in the district, patients come from various parts of Syria to get a proper treatment," Karatas said.

He said that 20 personnel were employed in the hospital under “normal conditions”.

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to remove PYD/PKK and ISIL terrorists from Afrin, which has been a major hideout for the terror groups.

According to Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as to protect the Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

The military has also said that only terrorist targets are being destroyed and "utmost importance" is being given to not harm any civilians.



Related Turkey azaz hospital
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Turkey 'strongly' condemns Kabul terror attack
Turkey 'strongly' condemns Kabul terror attack

Vehicle packed with explosives rams into entrance of Afghan Interior Ministry
Tillerson insists Russia to blame for Syria chemical attacks
Tillerson insists Russia to blame for Syria chemical attacks

Tillerson first made the accusations on Tuesday, as diplomats from 29 countries met in Paris to push for sanctions and criminal charges against the perpetrators of the chemical attacks in Syria.
Canada marks anniversary of Quebec mosque murders
Canada marks anniversary of Quebec mosque murders

Victims' families will speak about tragedy to public for first time
Honduras police chief investigated for drug dealing
Honduras´police chief investigated for drug dealing

Report says new chief of police collaborated with drug dealers from his country in 2013
Trump ready to apologize over Britain First retweets
Trump ready to apologize over Britain First retweets

'I am often the least racist person that anybody is going to meet. Certainly I wasn't endorsing anybody,': US leader
France criticises Venezuela court decision on opposition
France criticises Venezuela court decision on opposition

The Supreme Court decision on Thursday effectively cleared the way for unpopular President Nicolas Maduro to win another term.
Iraq's Turkmen line up to join Turkish army op in
Iraq's Turkmen line up to join Turkish army op in Syria

200 Turkmen in Iraq's Kirkuk offer to take part in Turkish military campaign in Syria's Afrin district
Greek Cypriots head to polls on Sunday
Greek Cypriots head to polls on Sunday

Election surveys reveal current President Nicos Anastasiades taking lead by 34.2 percent
State Department Spokesperson calls YPG quot the PKK quot
State Department Spokesperson calls YPG "the PKK"

Heather Nauert claimed the Turkish military operation in Afrin would cause a "new disruption"
Pentagon says not in crisis with Turkey amid Afrin op
Pentagon says not in crisis with Turkey amid Afrin op.

Pentagon’s spokesperson says ‘We're not in a crisis’
White House issues immigration reform framework
White House issues immigration reform framework

Deal would give 'Dreamers' path to citizenship in exchange for border wall, elimination of immigration programs
Trump tried to fire Russia probe chief
Trump tried to fire Russia probe chief

Request prompts Trump's White House lawyer to threaten resignation
Interpol returns ex-minister wanted for corruption to Iraq
Interpol returns ex-minister wanted for corruption to Iraq

"Former trade minister Abdel Falah al-Sudani has landed in Baghdad after having been handed over by Interpol," the source told AFP.
ICAN warns US president over risk of nuclear war
ICAN warns US president over risk of nuclear war

'Global community can no longer ignore the nuclear threat. This is as big as climate change,' Nobel Peace Prize Laureate ICAN says
US statement on Erdogan-Trump phone call 'not true'
US statement on Erdogan-Trump phone call 'not true'

Trump discusses restricting the operation in Afrin to a certain time limit during phone conservation with Erdogan  
UN Secretary General to skip Davos summit
UN Secretary General to skip Davos summit

Gutterres will instead attend an African Union summit in Addis Ababa, his spokesman says

News

Turkish FM: US must cut ties with PYD/PKK
Turkish FM US must cut ties with PYD PKK

Turkey trained 877 foreign officers, soldiers in 2017
Turkey trained 877 foreign officers soldiers in 2017

Turkey only wants to secure future, liberty: Erdogan
Turkey only wants to secure future liberty Erdogan

Turkish presidential aide, US adviser discuss Syria
Turkish presidential aide US adviser discuss Syria

Turkey criticizes Trump's aid cut threat to Palestine
Turkey criticizes Trump's aid cut threat to Palestine

Turkey remands 7 for PYD/PKK promotion on social media
Turkey remands 7 for PYD PKK promotion on social media






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 