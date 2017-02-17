Update: 16:55, 27 January 2018 Saturday

Turkish FM: US must cut ties with PYD/PKK

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s foreign minister said on Saturday that Ankara wants to see Washington take firm action to get U.S. arms out of the hands of the terrorist PYD/PKK.

“We want to see more concrete steps rather than words. The U.S. must cut ties with the terrorist organization,” by stopping the supply of arms and also taking back arms previously given to the terror group, Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters before a meeting in the Mediterranean province of Antalya.

Cavusoglu’s remarks followed U.S. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster telling a Turkish presidential aide in a phone call on Friday night that no further weapons would be given to the PYD/YPG, which Cavusoglu called “a confirmation of [U.S. President Donald] Trump’s word” to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Following on a similar pledge from last November, earlier this week Trump reportedly told Erdogan in a phone call that the U.S. would stop supplying weapons to the terrorist group.

“The U.S. should demonstrate these [words] concretely because there is a crisis of confidence,” Cavusoglu said.

“They have to make them [PKK/PYD] drop their weapons completely. They should take back the weapons they gave. They [the terrorist group] should immediately retreat from Manbij” in northern Iraq.

Emphasizing that the U.S. is a country that combats terrorism and “admits” the YPG is no different from the PKK -- a terror group recognized by the EU, U.S., and Turkey -- Cavusoglu said Turkey is a country that keeps its word.