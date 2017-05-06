Update: 16:22, 27 January 2018 Saturday

Human rights groups reveal PYD/PKK violations in Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk

Major human rights groups such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have documented hundreds of violations of human rights and international law by the PYD/PKK terrorist group in northern and northwestern Syria.

The threat of the terrorist PYD/PKK in Afrin, northwestern Syria to both local populations and Turkish territory across the border is the focus of Turkey’s current Operation Olive Branch, launched on Jan. 20.

A report released Friday by the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) said that in 2017, PKK/PYD terrorists killed 316 civilians in Syria, including 58 children and 54 women.

Its annual report on the most notorious human rights violations in 2017 documented over 6,500 cases of arbitrary arrest, including nearly 4,800 individuals arrested by Syrian regime forces.

It also said the PYD/PKK terror group held 647 individuals in 2017, including 47 children and 46 women, while Daesh held 539.