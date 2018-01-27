21:03, 27 January 2018 Saturday

Turkey 'strongly' condemns Kabul terror attack

Worldbulletin/News Desk

Turkey on Saturday condemned the terror attack at the entrance of a government compound in the Afghan capital Kabul.

"We learned with great sorrow that a terrorist attack perpetrated today in Kabul, resulted in loss of lives of many Afghan brothers and sisters and left many others wounded," Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack targeting innocent civilians," the statement said.

Turkey further conveyed its condolences to the government and the people of Afghanistan and wished "speedy recovery to the wounded."

A powerful suicide car bombing at the entrance of the Afghan Interior Ministry in the capital Kabul on Saturday killed more than 90 people and injured scores of others, according to officials.

The attack comes a week after five Taliban militants stormed the iconic Intercontinental Hotel in the city, killing more than 20 local and foreign guests staying in the capital’s fortified green zone.