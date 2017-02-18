09:35, 28 January 2018 Sunday

Press agenda on January 28

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

CORUM/AMASYA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend provincial congress meetings of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in central Corum and northern Amasya provinces.

ANKARA - Monitoring reactions to and developments in Turkey's Operation Olive Branch against the PYD/PKK and ISIL terror groups in Afrin, northwestern Syria.

SOUTHERN CYPRUS

LEFKOSA – Greek Cypriots go to polls for ''presidential'' election.

ETHOPIA

ADDIS ABABA - Start of 30th African Union summit.