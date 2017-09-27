Today in History January 28

|28
|
|The Roman Emperor Nerva names Trajan, an army general, as his successor.
|1547
|
|Henry VIII of England dies and is succeeded by his nine-year-old son Edward VI.
|1757
|
|Ahmed Shah, the first King of Afghanistan, occupies Delhi and annexes the Punjab.
|1792
|
|Rebellious slaves in Santo Domingo launch an attack on the city of Cap.
|1871
|
|Surrounded by Prussian troops and suffering from famine, the French army in Paris surrenders. During the siege, balloons were used to keep contact with the outside world.
|1915
|
|The U.S. Coast Guard is founded to fight contraband trade and aid distressed vessels at sea.
|1915
|
|The German navy attacks the U.S. freighter William P. Frye, loaded with wheat for Britain.
|1921
|
|Albert Einstein startles Berlin by suggesting the possibility of measuring the universe.
|1932
|
|The Japanese attack Shanghai, China, and declare martial law.
|1936
|
|A fellow prison inmate slashes infamous kidnapper, Richard Loeb, to death.
|1941
|
|French General Charles DeGaulle's Free French forces sack south Libya oasis.
|1945
|
|Chiang Kai-shek renames the Ledo-Burma Road the Stilwell Road, in honor of General Joseph Stilwell.
|1955
|
|The U.S. Congress passes a bill allowing mobilization of troops if China should attack Taiwan.
|1964
|
|The Soviets down a U.S. jet over East Germany killing three.
|1970
|
|Israeli fighter jets attack the suburbs of Cairo.
|1986
|
|The space shuttle Challenger explodes just after liftoff.