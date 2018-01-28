Worldbulletin News

11:15, 28 January 2018 Sunday
Middle East
10:36, 28 January 2018 Sunday

Heavy snowfall shuts down airport in Iran
Heavy snowfall shuts down airport in Iran

Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport closed due to increasing snow fall and storm, local news agency reports

World Bulletin / News Desk

A heavy snow storm in Iran’s capital shut down flights at Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported Saturday.

According to the news agency, flights were cancelled due to the increasing snow fall in Tehran.

Planes were directed to Isfahan airport as the airstrip was covered with snow, the agency reported.

Meanwhile the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) announced that due to heavy snowfall schools in Tehran and its districts will be closed.

 

 



