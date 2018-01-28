11:29, 28 January 2018 Sunday

Iran: 3 Revolutionary Guard fighters killed by ISIL

World Bulletin / News Desk

Three Revolutionary Guard fighters were killed in clashes with alleged ISIL terrorists in the western region of Iran on Saturday, according to Iranian media reports.

Iran's Tasnim news agency reported that the Brigadier-General and Commander of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard Corps, Mohammad Pakpour said that clashes with 21 ISIL members started in the morning hours close to the western city of Najaf.

Pakpour, who did not say where the clash took place exactly stated that three of the Revolutionary Guard fighters were killed.

The Commander said that they had been following the terrorists for several days.

Pakpour said that 16 ISIL members were arrested, two ran away and the other terrorists were killed.