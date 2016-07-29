Worldbulletin News

23:16, 28 January 2018 Sunday
11:53, 28 January 2018 Sunday

FSA blocks PYD/PKK attempt to infiltrate into Aleppo
FSA blocks PYD/PKK attempt to infiltrate into Aleppo

4 terrorists killed, 17 wounded during clashes in Mare district, says Free Syrian Army commander

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Free Syrian Army (FSA) prevented the PYD/PKK's attempt to infiltrate Syria's northern Aleppo province, the FSA commander said on Saturday.

The military commander of the FSA Abu Sitayf Minnag said that the terrorist organization tried to infiltrate the southern part of Aleppo's Mare District, which was liberated during Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield.

Minnag said that the PYD/PKK was repulsed by the FSA.

"Four terrorists were killed and 17 terrorists were wounded in the clashes," he said.

The FSA commander said that the PYD/PKK attacks were the terrorist organisation's attempts to respond to Turkey's Operation Olive Branch.

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to remove PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorist groups from the northwestern Afrin region.

Since the beginning of the operation, Turkey and the FSA liberated over 2,000 square kilometers of territory.

The Turkish General Staff said the Afrin operation was aimed at establishing security and stability along the Turkish borders and the region as well as protecting the Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

It said the operation was being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law.

The military also said the "utmost diligence" was shown to avoid collateral damage to civilians.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the PYD/PKK since July 2012 when the Bashar Assad regime left the city to the terror group without putting up a fight.

 



