Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:17, 28 January 2018 Sunday
Africa
13:36, 28 January 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Africa most affected by food insecurity, says UN chief
Africa most affected by food insecurity, says UN chief

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says Africa takes highest percentage of global hunger

World Bulletin / News Desk

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Saturday said the food insecurity is on the rise and Africa is the continent most affected by it.

Guterres was speaking at a high-level event organized a day before the 30th Assembly of African Heads of State and Government.

“Africa takes the highest percentage of the global hunger,” Guterres told a gathering of top level officials and agriculture experts.

According to Guterres, there is a link between conflict and food insecurity.

“We need community approach that promotes social cohesion,” he said, adding ensuring gender equality was one important vehicle towards ensuring food security.

“Women constitute 63 percent of the agricultural task force,” he noted in justification of how gender equality can improve the food security situation.

Africa, according to him, has much more to do to ensure food security.

Guterres said only 5 percent of countries in Africa met the target set by the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Program (CAADP) -- one of the flagship programs of Africa’s Agenda 2063.

Africa’s Agenda 2063 is a socio-economic and political blueprint aimed at creating a peaceful and prosperous continent.

In September 2017, the UN said in a report that world hunger has risen by almost five percent year-on-year in 2016 due to an increase in violent conflicts and climate-related shocks around the world.

The report estimated that the number of chronically undernourished people in the world rose to 815 million, i.e. 11 percent of the world population in 2016, up from 777 million the previous year.

Around 20 percent of Africa's population (more than 243 million) was affected by hunger during the same period, it noted.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman of the African Union and President of Guinea Alpha Konde said: “Food insecurity and lack of micro nutrients are scourges in the continent.”

He recommended that animal resources development should be the heart of food security agenda.

According to President Conde, the food insecurity and malnutrition were causes of conflict in many parts of the continent.

Meanwhile, Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn called for expansion of irrigation to tackle poverty and food insecurity as poverty is hard to wipe out with only rain-fed agriculture.

Over the past decade, he said, his country managed to increase the area of irrigated land from six million hectares to 16 million hectares.



Related Africa UN guterres
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Argentina 'will not recognise Venezuela election' Macri
Argentina 'will not recognise Venezuela election': Macri

Venezuela's top court last week excluded the main opposition coalition from contesting the presidential election, smoothing the way for Maduro to be returned as leader of a once prosperous country mired in political and economic chaos.
Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad dies aged 91
Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad dies aged 91

The company said in a statement that Kamprad "passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones" at his home in the southern Swedish region of Smaland on Saturday "following a brief illness".
Brazil 14 killed in nightclub gun attack
Brazil: 14 killed in nightclub gun attack

2 children are among dead
Cyprus votes for president with eyes on new peace push
Cyprus votes for president with eyes on new peace push

After a lacklustre campaign, opinion polls put conservative incumbent Nicos Anastasiades, 71, ahead as he pledges to restart negotiations with the Turkish-backed north quickly after the vote.
Colombia Bombing kills at least 5 police officers
Colombia: Bombing kills at least 5 police officers

Attack on police station in northern coastal city of Barranquilla ‘will not go unpunished’, says Colombian President
Tillerson insists Russia to blame for Syria chemical attacks
Tillerson insists Russia to blame for Syria chemical attacks

Tillerson first made the accusations on Tuesday, as diplomats from 29 countries met in Paris to push for sanctions and criminal charges against the perpetrators of the chemical attacks in Syria.
Turkey 'strongly' condemns Kabul terror attack
Turkey 'strongly' condemns Kabul terror attack

Vehicle packed with explosives rams into entrance of Afghan Interior Ministry
Canada marks anniversary of Quebec mosque murders
Canada marks anniversary of Quebec mosque murders

Victims' families will speak about tragedy to public for first time
Honduras police chief investigated for drug dealing
Honduras´police chief investigated for drug dealing

Report says new chief of police collaborated with drug dealers from his country in 2013
Trump ready to apologize over Britain First retweets
Trump ready to apologize over Britain First retweets

'I am often the least racist person that anybody is going to meet. Certainly I wasn't endorsing anybody,': US leader
France criticises Venezuela court decision on opposition
France criticises Venezuela court decision on opposition

The Supreme Court decision on Thursday effectively cleared the way for unpopular President Nicolas Maduro to win another term.
Iraq's Turkmen line up to join Turkish army op in
Iraq's Turkmen line up to join Turkish army op in Syria

200 Turkmen in Iraq's Kirkuk offer to take part in Turkish military campaign in Syria's Afrin district
Greek Cypriots head to polls on Sunday
Greek Cypriots head to polls on Sunday

Election surveys reveal current President Nicos Anastasiades taking lead by 34.2 percent
State Department Spokesperson calls YPG quot the PKK quot
State Department Spokesperson calls YPG "the PKK"

Heather Nauert claimed the Turkish military operation in Afrin would cause a "new disruption"
Pentagon says not in crisis with Turkey amid Afrin op
Pentagon says not in crisis with Turkey amid Afrin op.

Pentagon’s spokesperson says ‘We're not in a crisis’
White House issues immigration reform framework
White House issues immigration reform framework

Deal would give 'Dreamers' path to citizenship in exchange for border wall, elimination of immigration programs

News

Corruption 'eating away' at African economies
Corruption 'eating away' at African economies

Liberia's Sirleaf: Africa's first elected female leader
Liberia's Sirleaf Africa's first elected female leader

Fake medicines flourish in Africa despite killing thousands
Fake medicines flourish in Africa despite killing thousands

Africa welcomes UN resolution on Jerusalem (Qudus)
Africa welcomes UN resolution on Jerusalem Qudus

African, EU leaders meet in West Africa's Abidjan city
African EU leaders meet in West Africa's Abidjan city

Why are there so many manuscripts in Timbuktu?
Why are there so many manuscripts in Timbuktu






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 