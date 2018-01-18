Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:17, 28 January 2018 Sunday
Turkey
Update: 20:52, 28 January 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Turkish army chief inspects troops in border provinces
Turkish army chief inspects troops in border provinces

Gen. Hulusi Akar was accompanied by commanders of Turkish Land Forces

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar on Saturday paid a visit to bordering provinces of Sanliurfa, Hatay and Kilis to inspect troops, which are taking part in Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin.

According to a statement by the Turkish General Staff, Akar was accompanied by Commander of the Turkish Land Forces Gen. Yasar Guler.

Akar and Guler met the troops and their commanders and got briefing regarding the ongoing operation.

Gen. Akar also visited the Calik Mosque in Kilis to inspect the damage caused by a rocket attack during evening prayers on Wednesday that left eight civilians injured.

The rocket was fired by PYD/PKK terrorists from Syria.

Later, Akar also visited the area where another rocket hit a building in the border province of Kilis on Saturday, the statement added.

The Turkish cities of Kilis and Hatay across the Syrian border are within the firing range of the PYD/PKK terrorist group from Afrin.

Earlier, the Turkish General Staff said in a statement that 42 targets of PYD/PKK and Daesh in Syria's Afrin had been destroyed during the "Operation Olive Branch" on Saturday.

The operation was being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council’s decisions, self-defense rights under the UN charter and respect to Syria's territorial integrity, the military added.

The military also said only terrorist targets were being destroyed and "utmost importance" was being given to not harm any civilian.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the PYD/PKK since July 2012 when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without putting up a fight.



Related Turkey kilis hatay
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish army chief inspects troops in border provinces
Turkish army chief inspects troops in border provinces

Gen. Hulusi Akar was accompanied by commanders of Turkish Land Forces
Orthodox leader voices support for Turkey's Afrin op
Orthodox leader voices support for Turkey's Afrin op

Istanbul's Fener Greek Patriarch Bartholomew prays for success of Operation Olive Branch, so it brings peace to region
Erdogan Turkish op to capture peak used for attacks
Erdogan: Turkish op to capture peak used for attacks

Terrorist PYD/PKK fires rockets from Syria's Mt. Bursaya at civilians in Kilis, Turkey near border and Azaz, Syria
Head of Turkish Red Crescent meets Pope Francis
Head of Turkish Red Crescent meets Pope Francis

Meeting 'highly important' in period were humanitarian calls need to be stronger, says Kerem Kinik
Turkish FM US must cut ties with PYD PKK
Turkish FM: US must cut ties with PYD/PKK

Mevlut Cavusoglu says Turkey ‘wants to see more concrete steps rather than words’ on terror group using arms given by US
Turkey trained 877 foreign officers soldiers in 2017
Turkey trained 877 foreign officers, soldiers in 2017

From 2007 to 2017, nearly 7,400 police officers and soldiers from various countries took Turkey's training courses
Turkish religious authority hosting Jerusalem meeting
Turkish religious authority hosting Jerusalem meeting

2-day meeting to draw attention to importance of Jerusalem for Islam and keep alive solidarity with oppressed Palestinians
Turkey only wants to secure future liberty Erdogan
Turkey only wants to secure future, liberty: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey ‘will show no mercy to those who try to harm our future and freedom’
Turkish presidential aide US adviser discuss Syria
Turkish presidential aide, US adviser discuss Syria

In phone call, Ibrahim Kalin, H.R. McMaster agree on close coordination during Syria operation to prevent misunderstandings
Turkey criticizes Trump's aid cut threat to Palestine
Turkey criticizes Trump's aid cut threat to Palestine

US President Donald Trump said Palestine had to return to peace talks with Israel in order to receive aid
Turkey remands 7 for PYD PKK promotion on social media
Turkey remands 7 for PYD/PKK promotion on social media

Suspects charged with spreading propaganda against Operation Olive Branch in northwestern Afrin region of Syria
Over 55 received jail terms over coup bid in Turkey
Over 55 received jail terms over coup bid in Turkey

Defendants found guilty of their links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization
Somalia voices support to Turkey's Afrin campaign
Somalia voices support to Turkey's Afrin campaign

'Turkey has a right to defend itself,' says Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad
Istanbul police arrest 9 over artifact smuggling
Istanbul police arrest 9 over artifact smuggling

Anti-smuggling units have seized 242 historical artifacts in raids across the city
Airbus to continue to invest in Turkey
Airbus to continue to invest in Turkey

Airbus senior official Baril says firm regards Turkey as strategic spot for investment and will continue to invest here
Turkey uses locally-made weapons in Afrin operation
Turkey uses locally-made weapons in Afrin operation

T-155 Firtina, T-122 Multiple Barrel Rocket Launcher, T-129 ATAK helicopters are among locally-produced products being used

News

Turkish FM: US must cut ties with PYD/PKK
Turkish FM US must cut ties with PYD PKK

Turkey trained 877 foreign officers, soldiers in 2017
Turkey trained 877 foreign officers soldiers in 2017

Turkey restores Azaz hospital damaged by PYD/PKK
Turkey restores Azaz hospital damaged by PYD PKK

Turkey only wants to secure future, liberty: Erdogan
Turkey only wants to secure future liberty Erdogan

Turkish presidential aide, US adviser discuss Syria
Turkish presidential aide US adviser discuss Syria

Turkey criticizes Trump's aid cut threat to Palestine
Turkey criticizes Trump's aid cut threat to Palestine






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 