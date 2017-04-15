Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:17, 28 January 2018 Sunday
Europe
14:03, 28 January 2018 Sunday

  • Share
German police disperse rally of PYD/PKK’s supporters
German police disperse rally of PYD/PKK’s supporters

Police intervene at rally in northwestern Cologne city after crowd insist on carrying banned posters of terrorist group

World Bulletin / News Desk

German police on Saturday intervened at a rally of PYD/PKK supporters in northwestern city of Cologne, after protestors insisted on carrying banned symbols of the terrorist organization.

The demonstrators gathered in Cologne’s Ebertplatz square for the rally organized by a PKK-linked local organization to protest Turkey’s ongoing Operation Olive Branch against terrorist targets in northwestern Syria.

The police initially allowed the rally, but a few hours later decided to intervene, after many protestors insisted on carrying banned posters and flags of the terrorist group PKK, which is outlawed in Germany.

A number of protestors were briefly detained, after they threw stones and bottles on police officers.

While PKK was banned in 1993 in Germany, the terrorist group is still active in the country, and carries out significant propaganda, recruitment, and fund-raising activities.

The group has nearly 14,000 followers among Germany’s Kurdish immigrant population, according to the German domestic intelligence agency BfV.

Turkey has long called on German authorities to take more serious measures against the activities of PKK and its Syrian branch PYD and YPG in the country.



Related Germany PKK
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Argentina 'will not recognise Venezuela election' Macri
Argentina 'will not recognise Venezuela election': Macri

Venezuela's top court last week excluded the main opposition coalition from contesting the presidential election, smoothing the way for Maduro to be returned as leader of a once prosperous country mired in political and economic chaos.
Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad dies aged 91
Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad dies aged 91

The company said in a statement that Kamprad "passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones" at his home in the southern Swedish region of Smaland on Saturday "following a brief illness".
Brazil 14 killed in nightclub gun attack
Brazil: 14 killed in nightclub gun attack

2 children are among dead
Cyprus votes for president with eyes on new peace push
Cyprus votes for president with eyes on new peace push

After a lacklustre campaign, opinion polls put conservative incumbent Nicos Anastasiades, 71, ahead as he pledges to restart negotiations with the Turkish-backed north quickly after the vote.
Colombia Bombing kills at least 5 police officers
Colombia: Bombing kills at least 5 police officers

Attack on police station in northern coastal city of Barranquilla ‘will not go unpunished’, says Colombian President
Tillerson insists Russia to blame for Syria chemical attacks
Tillerson insists Russia to blame for Syria chemical attacks

Tillerson first made the accusations on Tuesday, as diplomats from 29 countries met in Paris to push for sanctions and criminal charges against the perpetrators of the chemical attacks in Syria.
Turkey 'strongly' condemns Kabul terror attack
Turkey 'strongly' condemns Kabul terror attack

Vehicle packed with explosives rams into entrance of Afghan Interior Ministry
Canada marks anniversary of Quebec mosque murders
Canada marks anniversary of Quebec mosque murders

Victims' families will speak about tragedy to public for first time
Honduras police chief investigated for drug dealing
Honduras´police chief investigated for drug dealing

Report says new chief of police collaborated with drug dealers from his country in 2013
Trump ready to apologize over Britain First retweets
Trump ready to apologize over Britain First retweets

'I am often the least racist person that anybody is going to meet. Certainly I wasn't endorsing anybody,': US leader
France criticises Venezuela court decision on opposition
France criticises Venezuela court decision on opposition

The Supreme Court decision on Thursday effectively cleared the way for unpopular President Nicolas Maduro to win another term.
Iraq's Turkmen line up to join Turkish army op in
Iraq's Turkmen line up to join Turkish army op in Syria

200 Turkmen in Iraq's Kirkuk offer to take part in Turkish military campaign in Syria's Afrin district
Greek Cypriots head to polls on Sunday
Greek Cypriots head to polls on Sunday

Election surveys reveal current President Nicos Anastasiades taking lead by 34.2 percent
State Department Spokesperson calls YPG quot the PKK quot
State Department Spokesperson calls YPG "the PKK"

Heather Nauert claimed the Turkish military operation in Afrin would cause a "new disruption"
Pentagon says not in crisis with Turkey amid Afrin op
Pentagon says not in crisis with Turkey amid Afrin op.

Pentagon’s spokesperson says ‘We're not in a crisis’
White House issues immigration reform framework
White House issues immigration reform framework

Deal would give 'Dreamers' path to citizenship in exchange for border wall, elimination of immigration programs

News

Turkey remands 7 for PYD/PKK promotion on social media
Turkey remands 7 for PYD PKK promotion on social media

PKK terror group 'no different' than ISIL
PKK terror group 'no different' than ISIL

Turkey to US: Recollect arms from PYD/PKK terrorists
Turkey to US Recollect arms from PYD PKK terrorists

Turkish jets strike PKK targets in northern Iraq
Turkish jets strike PKK targets in northern Iraq

Turkey arrests 24 for promoting PYD/PKK
Turkey arrests 24 for promoting PYD PKK

Turkey arrests 9 for PYD/PKK promotion on social media
Turkey arrests 9 for PYD PKK promotion on social media

Germany: Far-right AfD politician converts to Islam
Germany Far-right AfD politician converts to Islam

Germany's SPD in all-or-nothing vote on Merkel alliance
Germany's SPD in all-or-nothing vote on Merkel alliance

After storm, trains resume limited service in Germany
After storm trains resume limited service in Germany

German industry calls for 1.5 trillion-euro climate investment
German industry calls for 1 5 trillion-euro climate investment

Germany's SPD at odds over coalition plan
Germany's SPD at odds over coalition plan

Merkel risks leading weak 'losers' coalition for Germany
Merkel risks leading weak 'losers' coalition for Germany






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 