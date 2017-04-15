14:03, 28 January 2018 Sunday

German police disperse rally of PYD/PKK’s supporters

World Bulletin / News Desk

German police on Saturday intervened at a rally of PYD/PKK supporters in northwestern city of Cologne, after protestors insisted on carrying banned symbols of the terrorist organization.

The demonstrators gathered in Cologne’s Ebertplatz square for the rally organized by a PKK-linked local organization to protest Turkey’s ongoing Operation Olive Branch against terrorist targets in northwestern Syria.

The police initially allowed the rally, but a few hours later decided to intervene, after many protestors insisted on carrying banned posters and flags of the terrorist group PKK, which is outlawed in Germany.

A number of protestors were briefly detained, after they threw stones and bottles on police officers.

While PKK was banned in 1993 in Germany, the terrorist group is still active in the country, and carries out significant propaganda, recruitment, and fund-raising activities.

The group has nearly 14,000 followers among Germany’s Kurdish immigrant population, according to the German domestic intelligence agency BfV.

Turkey has long called on German authorities to take more serious measures against the activities of PKK and its Syrian branch PYD and YPG in the country.