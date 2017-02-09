14:29, 28 January 2018 Sunday

Brazil: 14 killed in nightclub gun attack

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 14 people were killed on Saturday when gunmen stormed a nightclub in northeastern Brazil, local media reported.

According to the report, the incident took place in Fortaleza, the state capital of Ceara, in the early morning.

Among the dead are two children and a 12-year-old boy is among the scores of injured people.

The attackers were part of a criminal gang, which are involved in drug trafficking.

Andre Costa, the security secretary for Ceara state, confirmed the number of the deaths in a news conference, the Globo TV said.