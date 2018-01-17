Worldbulletin News

23:17, 28 January 2018 Sunday
Middle East
14:49, 28 January 2018 Sunday

Israel killed 3 Palestinian minors this year: Ministry
Israel has detained 52 minors since the start of this year, the information ministry says

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli forces have killed three Palestinian minors and detained 52 others since the start of this year, according to the Palestinian Information Ministry.

In a statement on Sunday, the ministry accused Israeli authorities of “escalating assaults against Palestinian children”.

It said Israeli attacks have sharply risen since last month’s decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Last year, 17 Palestinian minors were killed and 1,620 others arrested by Israeli forces across the Palestinian lands, the ministry said.

According to the statement, a total of 350 children are still languishing in Israeli prisons.

The Palestinian territories have remained tense since Trump's decision, which has triggered a worldwide outcry and protests in several countries.



