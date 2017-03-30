Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:17, 28 January 2018 Sunday
Latin America
Update: 17:04, 28 January 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Argentina 'will not recognise Venezuela election': Macri
Argentina 'will not recognise Venezuela election': Macri

Venezuela's top court last week excluded the main opposition coalition from contesting the presidential election, smoothing the way for Maduro to be returned as leader of a once prosperous country mired in political and economic chaos.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Argentina will not recognise the results of upcoming elections in Venezuela, President Mauricio Macri has told AFP, accusing strongman Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro of running a "dictatorship".

The court's decision is the latest twist in a months-long standoff between Maduro -- late socialist leader's Hugo Chavez's handpicked successor -- and the opposition.

No date has been set for the vote but it is to be held before April 30.

"Argentina will not recognise this election," the centre-right Macri told AFP in an interview in Paris on Saturday, a day after talks with President Emmanuel Macron.

"Maduro is making a mockery of the region and the entire world," he said.

After "generating hope" by allowing the Dominican Republic and other Latin American nations mediate in the crisis, "the only thing he has done is continue trampling human rights," Macri added.

On Friday, Macron denounced Venezuela's "unacceptable authoritarian slide" and said he backed increased EU sanctions against the oil-rich state -- remarks that Caracas termed a "hostile and unfriendly act".

Regional heavyweights Brazil and Argentina have been reluctant to follow the United States and European Union down the path of sanctions, saying they fear the hard-pressed Venezuelan people would suffer the most.

Macri said however that he was prepared to "continue studying the question".



Related argentina Venezuela macri
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Latin America News
Argentina 'will not recognise Venezuela election' Macri
Argentina 'will not recognise Venezuela election': Macri

Venezuela's top court last week excluded the main opposition coalition from contesting the presidential election, smoothing the way for Maduro to be returned as leader of a once prosperous country mired in political and economic chaos.
Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad dies aged 91
Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad dies aged 91

The company said in a statement that Kamprad "passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones" at his home in the southern Swedish region of Smaland on Saturday "following a brief illness".
Brazil 14 killed in nightclub gun attack
Brazil: 14 killed in nightclub gun attack

2 children are among dead
Cyprus votes for president with eyes on new peace push
Cyprus votes for president with eyes on new peace push

After a lacklustre campaign, opinion polls put conservative incumbent Nicos Anastasiades, 71, ahead as he pledges to restart negotiations with the Turkish-backed north quickly after the vote.
Colombia Bombing kills at least 5 police officers
Colombia: Bombing kills at least 5 police officers

Attack on police station in northern coastal city of Barranquilla ‘will not go unpunished’, says Colombian President
Tillerson insists Russia to blame for Syria chemical attacks
Tillerson insists Russia to blame for Syria chemical attacks

Tillerson first made the accusations on Tuesday, as diplomats from 29 countries met in Paris to push for sanctions and criminal charges against the perpetrators of the chemical attacks in Syria.
Turkey 'strongly' condemns Kabul terror attack
Turkey 'strongly' condemns Kabul terror attack

Vehicle packed with explosives rams into entrance of Afghan Interior Ministry
Canada marks anniversary of Quebec mosque murders
Canada marks anniversary of Quebec mosque murders

Victims' families will speak about tragedy to public for first time
Honduras police chief investigated for drug dealing
Honduras´police chief investigated for drug dealing

Report says new chief of police collaborated with drug dealers from his country in 2013
Trump ready to apologize over Britain First retweets
Trump ready to apologize over Britain First retweets

'I am often the least racist person that anybody is going to meet. Certainly I wasn't endorsing anybody,': US leader
France criticises Venezuela court decision on opposition
France criticises Venezuela court decision on opposition

The Supreme Court decision on Thursday effectively cleared the way for unpopular President Nicolas Maduro to win another term.
Iraq's Turkmen line up to join Turkish army op in
Iraq's Turkmen line up to join Turkish army op in Syria

200 Turkmen in Iraq's Kirkuk offer to take part in Turkish military campaign in Syria's Afrin district
Greek Cypriots head to polls on Sunday
Greek Cypriots head to polls on Sunday

Election surveys reveal current President Nicos Anastasiades taking lead by 34.2 percent
State Department Spokesperson calls YPG quot the PKK quot
State Department Spokesperson calls YPG "the PKK"

Heather Nauert claimed the Turkish military operation in Afrin would cause a "new disruption"
Pentagon says not in crisis with Turkey amid Afrin op
Pentagon says not in crisis with Turkey amid Afrin op.

Pentagon’s spokesperson says ‘We're not in a crisis’
White House issues immigration reform framework
White House issues immigration reform framework

Deal would give 'Dreamers' path to citizenship in exchange for border wall, elimination of immigration programs

News

France criticises Venezuela court decision on opposition
France criticises Venezuela court decision on opposition

EU agrees to blacklist seven top Venezuelan officials
EU agrees to blacklist seven top Venezuelan officials

Food riots in Venezuela leave four dead, 16 wounded
Food riots in Venezuela leave four dead 16 wounded

Four Venezuelan generals placed on US sanctions blacklist
Four Venezuelan generals placed on US sanctions blacklist

Venezuela releases another eight political opponents
Venezuela releases another eight political opponents

Venezuela frees first of 80 opponents in rare good will move
Venezuela frees first of 80 opponents in rare good will

Argentina police kill drug-carrying pigeon
Argentina police kill drug-carrying pigeon

'Disappeared' activist case haunts Argentina
Disappeared' activist case haunts Argentina

US to sell pork to Argentina for first time since 1992
US to sell pork to Argentina for first time since

Argentina says EU may rethink Falklands stance post-Brexit
Argentina says EU may rethink Falklands stance post-Brexit

First fluorescent frog found in Argentina
First fluorescent frog found in Argentina

At least 19 killed in Argentine bus crash
At least 19 killed in Argentine bus crash

Argentine finance minister sacked amid recession
Argentine finance minister sacked amid recession

Macri vows to rule Argentina with consensus, honesty
Macri vows to rule Argentina with consensus honesty






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 