Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:17, 28 January 2018 Sunday
Africa
Update: 17:52, 28 January 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Angola faces currency test in economy shake-up
Angola faces currency test in economy shake-up

But the path to transforming the oil-dependent country's economy will be long and difficult -- as was highlighted by anger over the de facto de-valuation of the local currency.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Angolan President Joao Lourenco was elected five months ago promising an "economic miracle".

Since January, new central bank governor Jose de Lima Massano has been presiding over something of a fiscal revolution, weaning the local kwanza currency off its artificial peg to the dollar, and phasing in a floating exchange rate.

The local unit has been fixed at a rate of 166 to the dollar since 2016, even if the kwanza has changed hands at a rate of more than 400 for a dollar on the black market.

"We have an exchange rate that doesn't reflect reality," Massano conceded.

Officials are treading cautiously with the reforms.

Before the currency is allowed to float completely freely by the end of 2018, the kwanza is now trading between two rates that authorities are for now keeping secret to avoid speculation.

The central bank chief justified the move by pointing to the urgent need to stem the "continuing decline of currency reserves".

In 2014, Angola -- which is Africa's second largest oil producer -- was badly hit by the plunge in the price of crude which is by far the country's largest source of income.

The decline threw the country into a prolonged crisis.

After many years of a centrally-controlled exchange rate, Angola came dangerously close to recession and saw its dollar reserves severely depleted by an unsuccessful effort to prop-up the kwanza.

Angola was thought to have had $20 billion in reserves at the start of 2017, which had slumped to $14 billion by November, according to analysts.

"If our foreign currency spending continues at this pace, we run the risk of seeing (reserves) halve between now and the end of the year," warned central bank chief Massano.

Such a dramatic evaporation of hard currency prompted the new government to take action.

Major global brands such as the Emirates airlines have recently begun to back off from Angola because of the currency crisis.



Related Angola
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Argentina 'will not recognise Venezuela election' Macri
Argentina 'will not recognise Venezuela election': Macri

Venezuela's top court last week excluded the main opposition coalition from contesting the presidential election, smoothing the way for Maduro to be returned as leader of a once prosperous country mired in political and economic chaos.
Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad dies aged 91
Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad dies aged 91

The company said in a statement that Kamprad "passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones" at his home in the southern Swedish region of Smaland on Saturday "following a brief illness".
Brazil 14 killed in nightclub gun attack
Brazil: 14 killed in nightclub gun attack

2 children are among dead
Cyprus votes for president with eyes on new peace push
Cyprus votes for president with eyes on new peace push

After a lacklustre campaign, opinion polls put conservative incumbent Nicos Anastasiades, 71, ahead as he pledges to restart negotiations with the Turkish-backed north quickly after the vote.
Colombia Bombing kills at least 5 police officers
Colombia: Bombing kills at least 5 police officers

Attack on police station in northern coastal city of Barranquilla ‘will not go unpunished’, says Colombian President
Tillerson insists Russia to blame for Syria chemical attacks
Tillerson insists Russia to blame for Syria chemical attacks

Tillerson first made the accusations on Tuesday, as diplomats from 29 countries met in Paris to push for sanctions and criminal charges against the perpetrators of the chemical attacks in Syria.
Turkey 'strongly' condemns Kabul terror attack
Turkey 'strongly' condemns Kabul terror attack

Vehicle packed with explosives rams into entrance of Afghan Interior Ministry
Canada marks anniversary of Quebec mosque murders
Canada marks anniversary of Quebec mosque murders

Victims' families will speak about tragedy to public for first time
Honduras police chief investigated for drug dealing
Honduras´police chief investigated for drug dealing

Report says new chief of police collaborated with drug dealers from his country in 2013
Trump ready to apologize over Britain First retweets
Trump ready to apologize over Britain First retweets

'I am often the least racist person that anybody is going to meet. Certainly I wasn't endorsing anybody,': US leader
France criticises Venezuela court decision on opposition
France criticises Venezuela court decision on opposition

The Supreme Court decision on Thursday effectively cleared the way for unpopular President Nicolas Maduro to win another term.
Iraq's Turkmen line up to join Turkish army op in
Iraq's Turkmen line up to join Turkish army op in Syria

200 Turkmen in Iraq's Kirkuk offer to take part in Turkish military campaign in Syria's Afrin district
Greek Cypriots head to polls on Sunday
Greek Cypriots head to polls on Sunday

Election surveys reveal current President Nicos Anastasiades taking lead by 34.2 percent
State Department Spokesperson calls YPG quot the PKK quot
State Department Spokesperson calls YPG "the PKK"

Heather Nauert claimed the Turkish military operation in Afrin would cause a "new disruption"
Pentagon says not in crisis with Turkey amid Afrin op
Pentagon says not in crisis with Turkey amid Afrin op.

Pentagon’s spokesperson says ‘We're not in a crisis’
White House issues immigration reform framework
White House issues immigration reform framework

Deal would give 'Dreamers' path to citizenship in exchange for border wall, elimination of immigration programs

News

Over 400 Congolese repatriated from Angola
Over 400 Congolese repatriated from Angola

Angola's UNITA drops parliament boycott threat over vote dispute
Angola's UNITA drops parliament boycott threat over vote dispute

Angolan opposition parties file complaint on election result
Angolan opposition parties file complaint on election result

Angola opposition to contest election loss in court
Angola opposition to contest election loss in court

Angola: Ruling party leads in provisional results
Angola Ruling party leads in provisional results

Angola votes for new president
Angola votes for new president






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 