Update: 01:25, 29 January 2018 Monday

Israel again extends detention of Turkish academician

World Bulletin / News Desk

An Israeli court on Sunday extended for eight more days the detention period of Cemil Tekeli, an assistant professor of law at Istanbul Medeniyet University.

Tekeli was arrested by Israeli police on Jan. 15 at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport while returning to Istanbul after attending a program in Jerusalem that began on Jan 11.

Though Israeli officials refrained to comment on the court decision, it was informed that detention of Turkish academician was extended until Feb. 4.

Previously speaking to Anadolu Agency, Tekeli’s wife Meryem Tekeli said: "My husband was unlawfully arrested, we are in shock. We only went to Jerusalem for travel reasons. My husband is innocent… Israeli authorities are not giving us any information."

Turkey's Tel Aviv Embassy is also closely following developments of the case.

Previously, Tekeli appeared in a court on Jan. 21, which resulted in the extension of his detention period.