Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
11:20, 29 January 2018 Monday
Turkey
Update: 03:29, 29 January 2018 Monday

  • Share
Erdogan extends condolences over Kabul bombing
Erdogan extends condolences over Kabul bombing

Turkish president 'strongly' condemns Saturday's deadly Kabul attack at the entrance of Afghan Interior Ministry

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday conveyed his condolences to Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani following the deadly bomb attack by the Taliban in the Afghanistan’s capital Kabul that claimed more than 100 lives on Saturday.

Erdogan "strongly" condemned "the heinous and scoundrel attack targeting innocent civilians" and expressed Turkey's support to Afghanistan's initiative to establish stability and prosperity in the country.

A powerful suicide car bombing at the entrance of the Afghan Interior Ministry killed 103 people and injured more than 230 others, according to officials.

Afghanistan on Sunday declared a day of mourning following yesterday’s brazen suicide car bombing.



Related Recep Tayyip Erdogan kabul attack
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Erdogan extends condolences over Kabul bombing
Erdogan extends condolences over Kabul bombing

Turkish president 'strongly' condemns Saturday's deadly Kabul attack at the entrance of Afghan Interior Ministry
Turkish army chief inspects troops in border provinces
Turkish army chief inspects troops in border provinces

Gen. Hulusi Akar was accompanied by commanders of Turkish Land Forces
Orthodox leader voices support for Turkey's Afrin op
Orthodox leader voices support for Turkey's Afrin op

Istanbul's Fener Greek Patriarch Bartholomew prays for success of Operation Olive Branch, so it brings peace to region
Erdogan Turkish op to capture peak used for attacks
Erdogan: Turkish op to capture peak used for attacks

Terrorist PYD/PKK fires rockets from Syria's Mt. Bursaya at civilians in Kilis, Turkey near border and Azaz, Syria
Head of Turkish Red Crescent meets Pope Francis
Head of Turkish Red Crescent meets Pope Francis

Meeting 'highly important' in period were humanitarian calls need to be stronger, says Kerem Kinik
Turkish FM US must cut ties with PYD PKK
Turkish FM: US must cut ties with PYD/PKK

Mevlut Cavusoglu says Turkey ‘wants to see more concrete steps rather than words’ on terror group using arms given by US
Turkey trained 877 foreign officers soldiers in 2017
Turkey trained 877 foreign officers, soldiers in 2017

From 2007 to 2017, nearly 7,400 police officers and soldiers from various countries took Turkey's training courses
Turkish religious authority hosting Jerusalem meeting
Turkish religious authority hosting Jerusalem meeting

2-day meeting to draw attention to importance of Jerusalem for Islam and keep alive solidarity with oppressed Palestinians
Turkey only wants to secure future liberty Erdogan
Turkey only wants to secure future, liberty: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey ‘will show no mercy to those who try to harm our future and freedom’
Turkish presidential aide US adviser discuss Syria
Turkish presidential aide, US adviser discuss Syria

In phone call, Ibrahim Kalin, H.R. McMaster agree on close coordination during Syria operation to prevent misunderstandings
Turkey criticizes Trump's aid cut threat to Palestine
Turkey criticizes Trump's aid cut threat to Palestine

US President Donald Trump said Palestine had to return to peace talks with Israel in order to receive aid
Turkey remands 7 for PYD PKK promotion on social media
Turkey remands 7 for PYD/PKK promotion on social media

Suspects charged with spreading propaganda against Operation Olive Branch in northwestern Afrin region of Syria
Over 55 received jail terms over coup bid in Turkey
Over 55 received jail terms over coup bid in Turkey

Defendants found guilty of their links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization
Somalia voices support to Turkey's Afrin campaign
Somalia voices support to Turkey's Afrin campaign

'Turkey has a right to defend itself,' says Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad
Istanbul police arrest 9 over artifact smuggling
Istanbul police arrest 9 over artifact smuggling

Anti-smuggling units have seized 242 historical artifacts in raids across the city
Airbus to continue to invest in Turkey
Airbus to continue to invest in Turkey

Airbus senior official Baril says firm regards Turkey as strategic spot for investment and will continue to invest here

News

Turkey 'strongly' condemns Kabul terror attack
Turkey 'strongly' condemns Kabul terror attack

ISIL claims Kabul attack that killed 15 people
ISIL claims Kabul attack that killed 15 people

Suicide attack kills 10 in Afghan capital
Suicide attack kills 10 in Afghan capital

Kabul bombing: Death toll rises to 50
Kabul bombing Death toll rises to 50

Suicide attack kills 6 in Afghan capital Kabul
Suicide attack kills 6 in Afghan capital Kabul

Suicide attack in Kabul hotel kills 10
Suicide attack in Kabul hotel kills 10

Erdogan: Turkish op to capture peak used for attacks
Erdogan Turkish op to capture peak used for attacks

Turkey only wants to secure future, liberty: Erdogan
Turkey only wants to secure future liberty Erdogan

Erdogan: Turkey 'not occupying' Syria's Afrin
Erdogan Turkey 'not occupying' Syria's Afrin

US statement on Erdogan-Trump phone call 'not true'
US statement on Erdogan-Trump phone call 'not true'

Erdogan, Putin discuss Syria over phone
Erdogan Putin discuss Syria over phone

Turkey not eyeing Syrian territories: Erdogan
Turkey not eyeing Syrian territories Erdogan






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 