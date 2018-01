World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish jets have destroyed 11 PKK targets in northern Iraq, the military announced Monday.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the airstrikes targeted shelters and weapon emplacements of the terrorist group in the Qandil and Asos regions.

The army did not specify when the operation was launched.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey, the U.S. and the EU. In its over three-decade terror campaign against Turkey, more than 40,000 people have been killed.