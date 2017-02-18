Press agenda on January 29

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party’s Central Executive Board meeting.

ANKARA - Monitoring reactions to and developments in Turkey's Operation Olive Branch against PYD/PKK and ISIL terror groups in Afrin, northwestern Syria.

ANKARA - Culture and Tourism Minister Numan Kurtulmus to attend ceremony, in which historical artifacts dating back thousands of years, and which have been brought back to Turkey, are to be displayed.

RUSSIA

SOCHI - Syrian National Dialogue Congress gathering representatives from Turkey, Iran, Russia and Syrian opposition groups to start in Sochi.

SOUTHERN CYPRUS

LEFKOSA - Monitoring developments following first round of presidential election in Greek Cypriot Administration.

SOUTH AFRICA

PRETORIA - Turkish Embassy to hold conference with representatives from other embassies and EU to discuss Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway project linking Georgia, Turkey and Azerbaijan.







ETHIOPIA

ADDIS ABABA - Following 30th session of African Union assembly of head of states and governments.