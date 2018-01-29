Worldbulletin News

11:20, 29 January 2018 Monday
09:55, 29 January 2018 Monday

Finland's Niinisto reelected in presidential election
Finland's Niinisto reelected in presidential election

Niinisto wins second term in office until 2024  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Finland's Sauli Niinisto was reelected in Sunday's presidential election by receiving 63 percent of the vote in the first round, initial results revealed. 

According to the Finnish state broadcasting YLE, Niinisto of the National Coalition Party will serve his second term for six years, until 2024. 

Pekka Haavisto of the Greens of Finland --  the main rival of Niinisto --  won 11.2 percent of the vote in the election while anti-immigration candidate Laura Huhtasaari of Finns Party received only seven percent of the vote. 



