Today's News
11:19, 29 January 2018 Monday
Middle East
10:16, 29 January 2018 Monday

Turkish firms seek joint ventures with Qatar
Turkish firms seek joint ventures with Qatar

Turkish businessmen assure interest in economic cooperation with Qatar

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish businessmen on Sunday held a meeting with officials of Qatar Chamber to discuss potential joint ventures between the countries.

The meeting between 10-member Turkish delegation, led by Zekeriya Aslan, and the Qatari officials, discussed the ways to enhance trade cooperation.

Aslan said the objective of this visit is to enhance the cooperation between Qatari and Turkish businessmen, assuring that Turkish companies are interested in establishing joint ventures with Qatari companies in all economic sectors.

Turkish companies adopt cutting-edge technologies and are keen on transferring it to Qatar by establishing companies and factories in collaboration with Qatari businessmen.

Rashid bin Hamad al-Athba, a board member of Qatar Chamber, for his part, said the Qatari private sector welcomes promoting cooperation ties with the Turkish side.

Al-Athba noted that Qatar market is replete with investment opportunities, which attract Turkish investors and businessmen. He affirmed that Qatari business owners have a real desire to establish trade alliances and partnerships with their Turkish counterparts. 

Mentioning the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Qatar Chamber and Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) in 2017, Al-Athba said it paves the ways for more cooperation between the two parties.

There are about 186 Turkish-Qatari firms operating in Qatar market and 19 firms with 100 percent Turkish capital.



