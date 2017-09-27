Worldbulletin News

History
10:57, 29 January 2018 Monday

Today in History January 29
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

World Bulletin / News Desk

1813   Jane Austin publishes Pride and Prejudice.
1861   Kansas is admitted into the Union as the 34th state.
1865   William Quantrill and his Confederate raiders attack Danville, Kentucky.
1918   The Supreme Allied Council meets at Versailles.
1926   Violette Neatley Anderson becomes the first African-American woman admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court.
1929   The Seeing Eye, America's first school for training dogs to guide the blind, founded in Nashville, Tennessee.
1931   Winston Churchill resigns as Stanley Baldwin's aide.
1942   German and Italian troops take Benghazi in North Africa.
1944   The world's greatest warship, Missouri, is launched.
1950   Riots break out in Johannesburg, South Africa, over the policy of Apartheid.
1967   Thirty-seven civilians are killed by a U.S. helicopter attack in Vietnam.
1979   President Jimmy Carter commutes the sentence of Patty Hearst.
1984   President Ronald Reagan announces that he will run for a second term.
1984   The Soviets issue a formal complaint against alleged U.S. arms treaty violations.
1991   Iraqi forces attack into Saudi Arabian town of Kafji, but are turned back by Coalition forces.


