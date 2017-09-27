Today in History January 29

|1813
|Jane Austin publishes Pride and Prejudice.
|1861
|Kansas is admitted into the Union as the 34th state.
|1865
|William Quantrill and his Confederate raiders attack Danville, Kentucky.
|1918
|The Supreme Allied Council meets at Versailles.
|1926
|Violette Neatley Anderson becomes the first African-American woman admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court.
|1929
|The Seeing Eye, America's first school for training dogs to guide the blind, founded in Nashville, Tennessee.
|1931
|Winston Churchill resigns as Stanley Baldwin's aide.
|1942
|German and Italian troops take Benghazi in North Africa.
|1944
|The world's greatest warship, Missouri, is launched.
|1950
|Riots break out in Johannesburg, South Africa, over the policy of Apartheid.
|1967
|Thirty-seven civilians are killed by a U.S. helicopter attack in Vietnam.
|1979
|President Jimmy Carter commutes the sentence of Patty Hearst.
|1984
|President Ronald Reagan announces that he will run for a second term.
|1984
|The Soviets issue a formal complaint against alleged U.S. arms treaty violations.
|1991
|Iraqi forces attack into Saudi Arabian town of Kafji, but are turned back by Coalition forces.