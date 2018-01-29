12 dead after clashes in Yemen's Aden

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 12 people were killed and scores injured in clashes between government forces and southern separatists in Yemen’s coastal city of Aden, according to the health ministry.

The violence broke out after forces loyal to the Southern Transitional Council (STC) reportedly seized the government headquarters in Aden on Sunday.

Ministry official Jalal Baoudah said nine people were in a serious condition, according to the official Saba news agency on Monday.

It remains unclear whether civilians were among the victims.

Tension has been running high in Aden since the STC called for sacking the government of Prime Minister Ahmed bin Daghr. The STC accuses the government of starving Yemenis and pushing the country to the verge of famine.

Aden serves as the temporary seat of the Saudi-backed government of President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi since Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including capital Sanaa, in 2014.

In 2015, Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies -- who accuse the Houthis of serving as an Iranian proxy -- launched a massive military campaign in Yemen aimed at rolling back the Houthis’ territorial gains.