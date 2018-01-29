Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:20, 29 January 2018 Monday
Turkey
11:36, 29 January 2018 Monday

  • Share
597 terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey's Syria op
597 terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey's Syria op

PYD/PKK, ISIL terrorists were targeted during ongoing Operation Olive Branch, Turkish military says

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 597 PYD/PKK and ISIL terrorists have been "neutralized" since the beginning of Operation Olive Branch in Syria, the Turkish General Staff said on Monday.

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch along with Free Syrian Army (FSA) to clear PYD/PKK and ISIL terrorists from Afrin, northwestern Syria.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a statement, the military said Turkish Armed Forces had destroyed 44 terrorist targets in airstrikes that were carried out overnight.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military also said only terror targets were being destroyed and the "utmost importance and sensitivity" were being used to not harm civilians.

It added that four Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army members were slightly injured during the operation.

The operation "successfully" continues as planned, said the statement.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the PYD/PKK since July 2012, when the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without putting up a fight. 



Related Turkey Turkey afrin operation
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish exporters eyes 170-175B export volume
Turkish exporters eyes $170-175B export volume

Turkish exports will surpass $169 billion target in 2018, head of Turkish Exporters' Assembly says
Palestine Top Turkish cleric calls on Muslims to unite
Palestine: Top Turkish cleric calls on Muslims to unite

'A strong and prosperous Islamic world will ensure the peace and confidence of all mankind,' says Ali Erbas
Turkish commander visits peak captured from terrorists
Turkish commander visits peak captured from terrorists

Commander of Turkey's Operation Olive Branch in Syria visits peak used as base for attacking civilians
8 suspects arrested in Turkey anti-narcotics operation
8 suspects arrested in Turkey anti-narcotics operation

Heroin, methamphetamine, ecstasy pills have been seized during operation in Hakkari, Van, Kayseri provinces
597 terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey's Syria op
597 terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey's Syria op

PYD/PKK, ISIL terrorists were targeted during ongoing Operation Olive Branch, Turkish military says
Erdogan extends condolences over Kabul bombing
Erdogan extends condolences over Kabul bombing

Turkish president 'strongly' condemns Saturday's deadly Kabul attack at the entrance of Afghan Interior Ministry
Turkish army chief inspects troops in border provinces
Turkish army chief inspects troops in border provinces

Gen. Hulusi Akar was accompanied by commanders of Turkish Land Forces
Orthodox leader voices support for Turkey's Afrin op
Orthodox leader voices support for Turkey's Afrin op

Istanbul's Fener Greek Patriarch Bartholomew prays for success of Operation Olive Branch, so it brings peace to region
Erdogan Turkish op to capture peak used for attacks
Erdogan: Turkish op to capture peak used for attacks

Terrorist PYD/PKK fires rockets from Syria's Mt. Bursaya at civilians in Kilis, Turkey near border and Azaz, Syria
Head of Turkish Red Crescent meets Pope Francis
Head of Turkish Red Crescent meets Pope Francis

Meeting 'highly important' in period were humanitarian calls need to be stronger, says Kerem Kinik
Turkish FM US must cut ties with PYD PKK
Turkish FM: US must cut ties with PYD/PKK

Mevlut Cavusoglu says Turkey ‘wants to see more concrete steps rather than words’ on terror group using arms given by US
Turkey trained 877 foreign officers soldiers in 2017
Turkey trained 877 foreign officers, soldiers in 2017

From 2007 to 2017, nearly 7,400 police officers and soldiers from various countries took Turkey's training courses
Turkish religious authority hosting Jerusalem meeting
Turkish religious authority hosting Jerusalem meeting

2-day meeting to draw attention to importance of Jerusalem for Islam and keep alive solidarity with oppressed Palestinians
Turkey only wants to secure future liberty Erdogan
Turkey only wants to secure future, liberty: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey ‘will show no mercy to those who try to harm our future and freedom’
Turkish presidential aide US adviser discuss Syria
Turkish presidential aide, US adviser discuss Syria

In phone call, Ibrahim Kalin, H.R. McMaster agree on close coordination during Syria operation to prevent misunderstandings
Turkey criticizes Trump's aid cut threat to Palestine
Turkey criticizes Trump's aid cut threat to Palestine

US President Donald Trump said Palestine had to return to peace talks with Israel in order to receive aid

News

Turkish commander visits peak captured from terrorists
Turkish commander visits peak captured from terrorists

Orthodox leader voices support for Turkey's Afrin op
Orthodox leader voices support for Turkey's Afrin op

Battle for Syria's Afrin heats up at strategic mountain
Battle for Syria's Afrin heats up at strategic mountain

Turkey: 390-plus terrorists 'neutralized' in Syria
Turkey 390-plus terrorists 'neutralized' in Syria

Somalia voices support to Turkey's Afrin campaign
Somalia voices support to Turkey's Afrin campaign

Turkey uses locally-made weapons in Afrin operation
Turkey uses locally-made weapons in Afrin operation

8 suspects arrested in Turkey anti-narcotics operation
8 suspects arrested in Turkey anti-narcotics operation

Turkish army chief inspects troops in border provinces
Turkish army chief inspects troops in border provinces

Turkish FM: US must cut ties with PYD/PKK
Turkish FM US must cut ties with PYD PKK

Turkey trained 877 foreign officers, soldiers in 2017
Turkey trained 877 foreign officers soldiers in 2017

Turkey restores Azaz hospital damaged by PYD/PKK
Turkey restores Azaz hospital damaged by PYD PKK






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 