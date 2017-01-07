8 suspects arrested in Turkey anti-narcotics operation

World Bulletin / News Desk

Eight people have been arrested as part of an anti-narcotics operation across Turkey, regional governor's office and police sources said on Monday.

Two suspects were held on Sunday in Yuksekova district of southeastern Hakkari province, regional governor's office said in a statement.

Hakkari Governor's Office said 2,560 grams of heroin and 1,030 grams of methamphetamine were seized during the operation.

It added another suspect was held on Friday during an anti-drug operation in Hakkari.

The operation against "drug or stimulant production and trade" will continue, it said.

A police source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said anti-narcotic teams had carried out an operation in Ipekyolu district of eastern Van province.

A driver, known by the initials I.C., was held on the charge of "drug trafficking and transportation", it said, adding that 5.156 grams of heroin were seized during the operation.

Separately, two people, known by the initials F.O. and S.O.C., were arrested after an operation carried out in Ipekyolu district, a police source said.

It added 21 ecstasy pills and 4.917 grams of methamphetamine were also seized.

Meanwhile, two people, known by the initials O.S. and T.T., were arrested by the anti-narcotic teams on Monday in central Kayseri province's Kalkancik neighborhood in an operation, the police source added.

The source said 35 grams of drugs were also seized.