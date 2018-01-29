Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:20, 29 January 2018 Monday
Middle East
14:38, 29 January 2018 Monday

  • Share
Syrian peace talks begin in Sochi
Syrian peace talks begin in Sochi

UN Special Envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura arrives in southern Russian city of Sochi

World Bulletin / News Desk

Syrian peace talks began Monday in the southern Russian city of Sochi as part of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, organized by Ankara, Tehran and Moscow.  

The congress is to be attended by all sectors of Syrian society except for terror groups.

The UN announced this past weekend the participation of its special envoy to Syria, Staffan de Mistura, who arrived Monday in Sochi.

Representatives of Iran, Russia, Turkey and de Mistura are to hold consultations on Monday, according to Russian envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev in interview to TASS.

The Syrian opposition's Higher Negotiation Committee (HNC), however, announced Saturday that it would not take part in the meeting.

"We regret very much that the leadership of the Syrian opposition’s Higher Negotiation Committee that took part in inter-Syrian negotiations in Vienna under the chairmanship of Staffan de Mistura made such a statement about its unwillingness to take part in the congress. We hope that common sense will prevail, [...] the invitation remains on the table," said Larentyev.

The main purpose of the talks is to find a political solution to the conflict in Syria.

Egypt, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Jordan and Kazakhstan are among the countries that were invited as observers.

Earlier, Moscow had said that 1,600 invitations had been sent. The Syrian government confirmed the participation of delegation of 680 people while Syrian opposition is to be represented by 400 participants.

 



Related syria moscow peace talk
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Gaza hospital suspends services due to fuel shortage
Gaza hospital suspends services due to fuel shortage

Beit Hanoun hospital in northern Gaza had "suspended medical services because of the lack of fuel", with patients to be transferred to other hospitals, said Gazan health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra.
Iraq denies Peshmerga troop advance on Kirkuk
Iraq denies Peshmerga troop advance on Kirkuk

An army officer also denied reports about Peshmerga advance on Mosul
Gazans protest US fund cuts for UN Palestine aid agency
Gazans protest US fund cuts for UN Palestine aid agency

US recently announced plans to withhold $65 million of aid to UN Relief and Works Agency
Power crisis forces Gaza hospital to close
Power crisis forces Gaza hospital to close

Local authorities warn number of hospitals might be shut down in Israeli-blockaded Palestinian enclave
Turkish jets destroy 11 PKK targets in northern Iraq
Turkish jets destroy 11 PKK targets in northern Iraq

Airstrikes target PKK terrorist group in Qandil, Asos regions
UN chief says reviewing strategy of peacekeeping
UN chief says reviewing strategy of peacekeeping

AU Commission chairman commends Turkey, China for development cooperation with Africa
Voting ends at Greek Cypriot administration
Voting ends at Greek Cypriot administration

Only 71.4 percent of the registered voters went to ballots on Sunday
Argentina 'will not recognise Venezuela election' Macri
Argentina 'will not recognise Venezuela election': Macri

Venezuela's top court last week excluded the main opposition coalition from contesting the presidential election, smoothing the way for Maduro to be returned as leader of a once prosperous country mired in political and economic chaos.
Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad dies aged 91
Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad dies aged 91

The company said in a statement that Kamprad "passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones" at his home in the southern Swedish region of Smaland on Saturday "following a brief illness".
Brazil 14 killed in nightclub gun attack
Brazil: 14 killed in nightclub gun attack

2 children are among dead
Cyprus votes for president with eyes on new peace push
Cyprus votes for president with eyes on new peace push

After a lacklustre campaign, opinion polls put conservative incumbent Nicos Anastasiades, 71, ahead as he pledges to restart negotiations with the Turkish-backed north quickly after the vote.
Colombia Bombing kills at least 5 police officers
Colombia: Bombing kills at least 5 police officers

Attack on police station in northern coastal city of Barranquilla ‘will not go unpunished’, says Colombian President
Tillerson insists Russia to blame for Syria chemical attacks
Tillerson insists Russia to blame for Syria chemical attacks

Tillerson first made the accusations on Tuesday, as diplomats from 29 countries met in Paris to push for sanctions and criminal charges against the perpetrators of the chemical attacks in Syria.
Turkey 'strongly' condemns Kabul terror attack
Turkey 'strongly' condemns Kabul terror attack

Vehicle packed with explosives rams into entrance of Afghan Interior Ministry
Canada marks anniversary of Quebec mosque murders
Canada marks anniversary of Quebec mosque murders

Victims' families will speak about tragedy to public for first time
Honduras police chief investigated for drug dealing
Honduras´police chief investigated for drug dealing

Report says new chief of police collaborated with drug dealers from his country in 2013

News

Second day of Syria peace talks begins in Astana
Second day of Syria peace talks begins in Astana

Yemen govt to participate in Kuwait-hosted peace talks
Yemen govt to participate in Kuwait-hosted peace talks

Yemenis disheartened by suspension of peace talks
Yemenis disheartened by suspension of peace talks

Turkish military chief to discuss Syria in Moscow
Turkish military chief to discuss Syria in Moscow

Moscow ‘preparing’ for military drawdown in Syria
Moscow preparing for military drawdown in Syria

Turkish cultural institute to open new center in Moscow
Turkish cultural institute to open new center in Moscow

Venezuela seeks breathing space from debt crisis in Moscow
Venezuela seeks breathing space from debt crisis in Moscow

Dozens evacuated after fire at Moscow's Pushkin museum
Dozens evacuated after fire at Moscow's Pushkin museum

Hamas delegation headed to Moscow on Sept. 18
Hamas delegation headed to Moscow on Sept 18

FSA blocks PYD/PKK attempt to infiltrate into Aleppo
FSA blocks PYD PKK attempt to infiltrate into Aleppo

Human rights groups reveal PYD/PKK violations in Syria
Human rights groups reveal PYD PKK violations in Syria

Turkish presidential aide, US adviser discuss Syria
Turkish presidential aide US adviser discuss Syria

The meaning of “Operation Olive Branch”
The meaning of Operation Olive Branch

12 Syrian refugees frozen to death in Lebanon
12 Syrian refugees frozen to death in Lebanon

Turkey has 'legitimate security interests' in Syria
Turkey has 'legitimate security interests' in Syria






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 