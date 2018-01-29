Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:20, 29 January 2018 Monday
Middle East
14:58, 29 January 2018 Monday

  • Share
Israel steps up deportation of Africa migrants: Haaretz
Israel steps up deportation of Africa migrants: Haaretz

Newspaper reports on government plan to replace African asylum-seekers with Palestinian laborers

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Israeli government hopes to speed up the deportation process for African asylum seekers with a view to replacing them with Palestinian laborers, Israeli daily Haaretz reported on Monday.

“The goal is to get at least 600 Eritrean and Sudanese nationals to leave each month -- about 7,200 a year -- and replace them [in the local labor force] with Palestinian workers,” Haaretz reported.

According to the newspaper, this number would be more than double the roughly 3,300 who have left annually over the past three years.

Haaretz went on to report that the government had decided earlier this month that, if an average of at least 600 undocumented African migrants left each month, it would issue one Palestinian work visa for every two departing migrants.

Citing official figures, Haaretz said that some 34,000 Eritreans and Sudanese adults are currently residing in Israel.

In the event that most of these leave the country within the next three years, 12,000 Palestinians would be granted visas to work in Israel, under the plan reportedly laid down by the government.

Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu recently denied allegations that he had reached a “secret deal” to transfer African asylum seekers to Rwanda.

 


Related Israel African migrant
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Gaza hospital suspends services due to fuel shortage
Gaza hospital suspends services due to fuel shortage

Beit Hanoun hospital in northern Gaza had "suspended medical services because of the lack of fuel", with patients to be transferred to other hospitals, said Gazan health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra.
Iraq denies Peshmerga troop advance on Kirkuk
Iraq denies Peshmerga troop advance on Kirkuk

An army officer also denied reports about Peshmerga advance on Mosul
Gazans protest US fund cuts for UN Palestine aid agency
Gazans protest US fund cuts for UN Palestine aid agency

US recently announced plans to withhold $65 million of aid to UN Relief and Works Agency
Power crisis forces Gaza hospital to close
Power crisis forces Gaza hospital to close

Local authorities warn number of hospitals might be shut down in Israeli-blockaded Palestinian enclave
Turkish jets destroy 11 PKK targets in northern Iraq
Turkish jets destroy 11 PKK targets in northern Iraq

Airstrikes target PKK terrorist group in Qandil, Asos regions
UN chief says reviewing strategy of peacekeeping
UN chief says reviewing strategy of peacekeeping

AU Commission chairman commends Turkey, China for development cooperation with Africa
Voting ends at Greek Cypriot administration
Voting ends at Greek Cypriot administration

Only 71.4 percent of the registered voters went to ballots on Sunday
Argentina 'will not recognise Venezuela election' Macri
Argentina 'will not recognise Venezuela election': Macri

Venezuela's top court last week excluded the main opposition coalition from contesting the presidential election, smoothing the way for Maduro to be returned as leader of a once prosperous country mired in political and economic chaos.
Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad dies aged 91
Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad dies aged 91

The company said in a statement that Kamprad "passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones" at his home in the southern Swedish region of Smaland on Saturday "following a brief illness".
Brazil 14 killed in nightclub gun attack
Brazil: 14 killed in nightclub gun attack

2 children are among dead
Cyprus votes for president with eyes on new peace push
Cyprus votes for president with eyes on new peace push

After a lacklustre campaign, opinion polls put conservative incumbent Nicos Anastasiades, 71, ahead as he pledges to restart negotiations with the Turkish-backed north quickly after the vote.
Colombia Bombing kills at least 5 police officers
Colombia: Bombing kills at least 5 police officers

Attack on police station in northern coastal city of Barranquilla ‘will not go unpunished’, says Colombian President
Tillerson insists Russia to blame for Syria chemical attacks
Tillerson insists Russia to blame for Syria chemical attacks

Tillerson first made the accusations on Tuesday, as diplomats from 29 countries met in Paris to push for sanctions and criminal charges against the perpetrators of the chemical attacks in Syria.
Turkey 'strongly' condemns Kabul terror attack
Turkey 'strongly' condemns Kabul terror attack

Vehicle packed with explosives rams into entrance of Afghan Interior Ministry
Canada marks anniversary of Quebec mosque murders
Canada marks anniversary of Quebec mosque murders

Victims' families will speak about tragedy to public for first time
Honduras police chief investigated for drug dealing
Honduras´police chief investigated for drug dealing

Report says new chief of police collaborated with drug dealers from his country in 2013

News

Outrage as Israel orders African migrants to leave
Outrage as Israel orders African migrants to leave

Israel killed 3 Palestinian minors this year: Ministry
Israel killed 3 Palestinian minors this year Ministry

Israeli troops injure 44 Palestinians in West Bank
Israeli troops injure 44 Palestinians in West Bank

Israel rounds up 14 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel rounds up 14 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israel detains prominent Palestinian activist: Lawyer
Israel detains prominent Palestinian activist Lawyer

US' Pence starts Israel visit with Netanyahu meeting
US' Pence starts Israel visit with Netanyahu meeting

Palestinian detainee dies of cancer in Israeli prison
Palestinian detainee dies of cancer in Israeli prison






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 