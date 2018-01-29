Worldbulletin News

29 January 2018
16:55, 29 January 2018 Monday

Turkish commander visits peak captured from terrorists
Turkish commander visits peak captured from terrorists

Commander of Turkey's Operation Olive Branch in Syria visits peak used as base for attacking civilians

World Bulletin / News Desk

The commander of Turkey's Operation Olive Branch on Monday visited a strategic peak in northwestern Syria one day after its capture from the PYD/PKK terrorist organization.

Turkish army and Free Syrian Army (FSA) forces captured Mt. Bursaya on Sunday after advancing on it from the nearby Syrian city of Azaz.

During their visit, Lt. Gen. Ismail Temel Metin and his commanders inspected the peak and its surroundings. 

The terrorist PYD/PKK has used Mt. Bursaya to target civilians in the center of Turkey’s Kilis province and Syria’s Azaz district through mortar shells, artillery, and missiles.

Last Wednesday two civilians were killed by a PYD/PKK attack on a mosque in Kilis, and on Saturday at least three civilians, including a child, were injured by PYD/PKK terrorist attacks on Kilis and Hatay.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 to rid Afrin, northwestern Syria of PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.



