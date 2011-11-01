Worldbulletin News

23:20, 29 January 2018 Monday
Turkish exporters eyes $170-175B export volume
Turkish exporters eyes $170-175B export volume

Turkish exports will surpass $169 billion target in 2018, head of Turkish Exporters' Assembly says

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) aims for Turkey's exports to surpass the medium-term program's $169 billion target in 2018 to reach $170-175 billion, the chairman said on Monday. 

"We hope exports in Turkey will contribute positively to the country's growth rate this year by 1-1.5 percent," Mehmet Buyukeksi told Anadolu Agency’s Finance Desk

Buyukeksi added that commodity prices will have considerable impact as the country is an oil importer. 

Last year, Turkey's exports reached $157.1 billion in value -- the second highest export volume in the Republic's history, with a 10.2 percent annual rise. However, the country's imports rose by 17.92 percent to $234.2 billion in 2017, marking a $77.06 billion deficit in the foreign trade balance.

Turkey accelerated works on encouraging exporters to participate in e-trade platforms as the country lagged behind it, Buyukeksi said. 

"The Economy Ministry will support 80 percent of subscription fees when a Turkish company joins a global e-trade website that is among the top 3 as far as click rates are considered," said Buyukeksi.

He added that the rest of the amount would be covered by TIM.

He said that the ministry's support would last three years. 

Noting that some 10,161 Turkish companies had joined e-trade firms so far, Buyukeksi said the aim was to increase this number to at least 25,000 in 2018. 

 


