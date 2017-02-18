Update: 09:40, 30 January 2018 Tuesday

Press agenda on January 30

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party’s parliamentary group meeting.

ANKARA - National Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli to inform lawmakers on Turkey's Operation Olive Branch at the parliament.

ANKARA - Health Minister Ahmet Demircan to host Punjab State Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir and his entourage, followed by a joint press conference.

ANKARA - Monitoring reactions to and developments in Turkey's Operation Olive Branch against PYD/PKK and Daesh terror groups in Afrin, northwestern Syria.

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) to announce economic confidence index for January.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Senior leaders from Merkel’s Christian Democratic bloc and Social Democrat Party (SPD) to meet for talks to form a coalition government.

RUSSIA

SOCHI - Second day of Syrian peace talks as part of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress begins in Sochi.

ETHIOPIA

ADDIS ABABA - Africa Business and Investment forum to take place at the Economic Commission for Africa in Addis Ababa.