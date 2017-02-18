Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
11:23, 30 January 2018 Tuesday
Media
Update: 09:40, 30 January 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Press agenda on January 30
Press agenda on January 30

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday Jan. 30, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party’s parliamentary group meeting.

ANKARA - National Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli to inform lawmakers on Turkey's Operation Olive Branch at the parliament.

ANKARA - Health Minister Ahmet Demircan to host Punjab State Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir and his entourage, followed by a joint press conference.

ANKARA - Monitoring reactions to and developments in Turkey's Operation Olive Branch against PYD/PKK and Daesh terror groups in Afrin, northwestern Syria.

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) to announce economic confidence index for January.

 

GERMANY

BERLIN - Senior leaders from Merkel’s Christian Democratic bloc and Social Democrat Party (SPD) to meet for talks to form a coalition government.

 

RUSSIA

SOCHI - Second day of Syrian peace talks as part of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress begins in Sochi.

 

ETHIOPIA

ADDIS ABABA - Africa Business and Investment forum to take place at the Economic Commission for Africa in Addis Ababa.



Related PRESS REVIEW
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Media News
Press agenda on January 30
Press agenda on January 30

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday Jan. 30, 2018
Press agenda on January 29
Press agenda on January 29

 Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018
Press agenda on January 28
Press agenda on January 28

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018
Press agenda on January 27
Press agenda on January 27

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018
Press agenda on January 26
Press agenda on January 26

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018
Press agenda on January 25
Press agenda on January 25

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday Jan. 25, 2018
Press agenda on January 24
Press agenda on January 24

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday Jan. 24, 2018
Press agenda on January 23
Press agenda on January 23

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018
Press agenda on January 22
Press agenda on January 22

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018
Press agenda on January 21
Press agenda on January 21

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018
Press agenda on January 20
Press agenda on January 20

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday Jan. 20, 2018
Press agenda on January 19
Press agenda on January 19

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday Jan. 19, 2018
Press agenda on January 18
Press agenda on January 18

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):
Press agenda on January 17
Press agenda on January 17

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018
Press agenda on January 16
Press agenda on January 16

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018
Press agenda on January 15
Press agenda on January 15

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018

News

Press agenda on January 29
Press agenda on January 29

Press agenda on January 28
Press agenda on January 28

Press agenda on January 27
Press agenda on January 27

Press agenda on January 26
Press agenda on January 26

Press agenda on January 25
Press agenda on January 25

Press agenda on January 24
Press agenda on January 24






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 