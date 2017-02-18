Press agenda on January 30

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party’s parliamentary group meeting.
ANKARA - National Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli to inform lawmakers on Turkey's Operation Olive Branch at the parliament.
ANKARA - Health Minister Ahmet Demircan to host Punjab State Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir and his entourage, followed by a joint press conference.
ANKARA - Monitoring reactions to and developments in Turkey's Operation Olive Branch against PYD/PKK and Daesh terror groups in Afrin, northwestern Syria.
ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) to announce economic confidence index for January.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Senior leaders from Merkel’s Christian Democratic bloc and Social Democrat Party (SPD) to meet for talks to form a coalition government.
RUSSIA
SOCHI - Second day of Syrian peace talks as part of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress begins in Sochi.
ETHIOPIA
ADDIS ABABA - Africa Business and Investment forum to take place at the Economic Commission for Africa in Addis Ababa.
