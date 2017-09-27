Today in History January 30

|1649
|
|Charles I of England is beheaded at Whitehall by the executioner Richard Brandon.
|1844
|
|Richard Theodore Greener becomes the first African American to graduate from Harvard University.
|1862
|
|The USS Monitor is launched at Greenpoint, Long Island.
|1901
|
|Women Prohibitionists smash 12 saloons in Kansas.
|1912
|
|The British House of Lords opposes the House of Commons by rejecting home rule for Ireland.
|1931
|
|The United States awards civil government to the Virgin Islands.
|1933
|
|Adolf Hitler is named Chancellor by President Paul Hindenburg.
|1936
|
|Governor Harold Hoffman orders a new inquiry into the Lindbergh kidnapping.
|1943
|
|Field Marshal Friedrich von Paulus surrenders himself and his staff to Red Armytroops in Stalingrad.
|1945
|
|The Allies launch a drive on the Siegfried line in Germany.
|1949
|
|In India, 100,000 people pray at the site of Gandhi's assassination on the first anniversary of his death.
|1953
|
|President Dwight Eisenhower announces that he will pull the Seventh Fleet out of Formosa to permit the Nationalists to attack Communist China.
|1964
|
|The Ranger spacecraft, equipped with six TV cameras, is launched to the moon from Cape Canaveral.
|1972
|
|British troops shoot dead 14 Irish civilians in Derry, Ireland. The day is forever remembered in Ireland as 'Bloody Sunday.'
|1976
|
|The U.S. Supreme Court bans spending limits in campaigns, equating funds with freedom of speech.
|1980
|
|The first-ever Chinese Olympic team arrives in New York for the Winter Games at Lake Placid.