11:10, 30 January 2018 Tuesday

Borsa Istanbul goes down in opening session

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange fell by 631.16 points or 0.52 percent to open at 120,214.14 points on Tuesday.

The banking and holding sector indices decreased by 0.95 percent and 0.36 percent, respectively.

Among all sector indices, the investment trusts index was the best performer, gaining 0.70 percent. However, the banking index saw the biggest drop.

Turkey's benchmark stock index previously rose 0.12 percent on Monday to close at a historic high of 120,845.29 points with 7 billion Turkish lira ($1.85 billion) trade volume.

The U.S. dollar-lira rate slightly rose to 3.7950 Turkish liras at 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), compared with Monday's closing rate at 3.7810.

The euro-lira rate also increased to 4.6920 from Monday's close of 4.6780.

The price of Brent oil went down to $68.95 per barrel as of 9.57 a.m. local time (0657GMT) Monday, compared with $69.55 at the previous close.