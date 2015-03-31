Update: 11:29, 30 January 2018 Tuesday

Turkey issues arrest warrants for over 85 FETO suspects

World Bulletin / News Desk

Public prosecutor offices in Istanbul and Ankara issued arrest warrants for 87 people on Tuesday for their alleged links with the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), an illegal network behind a deadly coup attempt in 2016, according to judicial sources.

The Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in Istanbul issued arrest warrants for 60 people who were accused of providing education consultancy to FETO members and using the ByLock encrypted messaging app.

ByLock is an encrypted mobile phone application used by FETO members to communicate during and after the 2016 defeated coup.

Istanbul Police Department's Counter Terrorism Unit launched a simultaneous operation across 28 provinces to apprehend the suspects.

The Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Ankara also issued arrest warrants for 27 former employees of the Youth and Sports Ministry as part of an investigation into the FETO terror network.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.