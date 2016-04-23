Worldbulletin News

23:29, 30 January 2018 Tuesday
Palestine
Update: 11:43, 30 January 2018 Tuesday

Injured Hamas leader dies in Gaza
Injured Hamas leader dies in Gaza

Al-Alami was seriously injured by gunfire three weeks ago

World Bulletin / News Desk

Senior Hamas leader Imad al-Alami, who was injured by gunfire earlier this month, passed away in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, a Hamas leader said.

In a Twitter post, Bassim Naim confirmed that al-Alami had died, giving no further details.

Al-Alami was seriously injured three weeks ago when a bullet reportedly hit his head as he was checking his personal weapon at his home.

Al-Alami was the first representative of Palestinian group Hamas in Iran before he went to Syria where he lived till 2012.

After the outbreak of the Syrian conflict in 2011, al-Alami moved with his family to Gaza, before he was elected as Hamas deputy leader in the strip in 2013.

During the 2014 Israeli offensive on Gaza, al-Alami was injured in an Israeli raid on his house in Gaza City.



