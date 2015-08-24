Worldbulletin News

Turkey: 5 remanded in custody post anti-drug operations
Turkey: 5 remanded in custody post anti-drug operations

More than 100 kilograms of drugs have been seized in Antalya and Hakkari provinces

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least five suspects have been remanded in custody following anti-narcotics operations in southern Antalya province, according to a police source on Tuesday.

The suspects were remanded in Muratpasa district on drug trafficking charges, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

A total of 57 kilograms (125 pounds) of marijuana and other types of drugs were also seized in Muratpasa district, the source added.

Another anti-narcotics operation targeted the financial resources of terror organization PKK/KCK in eastern Hakkari province, according to a regional governor's office statement.

The statement said on Tuesday 52 kilograms (114 pounds) of heroin buried underground, together with a AK-47 and 100 rounds of cartridge, were seized in Yuksekova district.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.



