23:29, 30 January 2018 Tuesday
Europe
Update: 13:01, 30 January 2018 Tuesday

Police probe arson attempt at Turkey's Zurich consulate
Police probe arson attempt at Turkey's Zurich consulate

Attempt is third incident in a year against consulate general, says Consul General

World Bulletin / News Desk

Two male suspects are being sought in an attempted arson attack Monday on a vehicle belonging to the Turkish Consulate General in Zurich.

Consul General Asiye Nurcan Ipekci told Anadolu Agency that incident occurred around 3:09am (0209GMT).

"Fortunately, the attempted arson attack against our vehicle failed," Ipekci said.

She said there were no casualties or loss of property.

Ipekci said Zurich police have launched an investigation.

"This is the third incident in a year against our consulate general. Unfortunately, there have been no developments regarding the investigation of the perpetrators of the previous incidents," Ipekci added.

On May 1 last year, hundreds of masked people attacked Turkey's consulate general in Zurich. The attackers painted "Kill Erdogan" on the walls of a nearby building and bus stop, targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Also, ahead of Turkey’s April 16 constitutional referendum last year, a rally in the capital Bern featured a large banner saying “Kill Erdogan” and a picture of a gun being pointed at his head.

Swiss police have not made any arrests over the two incidents.



