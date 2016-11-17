Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:30, 30 January 2018 Tuesday
America-Canada
Update: 22:34, 30 January 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Progress made on NAFTA as sixth round ends
Progress made on NAFTA as sixth round ends

But Americans rip Canada for trade complaints to WTO

World Bulletin / News Desk

Representatives from Canada, the U.S. and Mexico agreed Monday that progress has been made as the sixth round of a renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) ended in Montreal. 

In his closing remarks at a press conference, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said he hoped the Montreal talks would lead to “major breakthroughs” when talks resume in Mexico City in February.

But Lighthizer also berated Canada for accusing the U.S. of misusing anti-dumping tariffs and subsequently filing about 200 trade complaints against the U.S. with the World Trade Organization.

He called the move an “unprecedented” and “massive attack” on U.S. trade laws.

Regarding NAFTA, some background was provided as the sixth round developed.

The Americans want it to be voluntary for countries to participate in Chapter 11, or the investor-state dispute settlement system as it is called, where companies can sue countries over their domestic laws for what they consider discriminatory measures. Canada and Mexico proposed that Chapter 11 would apply to them, but the Americans could opt out.

The Americans want a five-year automatic termination clause for NAFTA, at which time renegotiations would begin. Mexico and Canada said the uncertainty would chill investment. Canada offered some counterproposals, including a commission that would regularly check and update how the agreement is working.

Canada has not made any proposals in the area of dairy products, where the U.S. wants Canada’s limit on imports of milk, cheese and poultry ended within 10 years.

The Americans want a limit on the number of contracts Canadian and Mexican companies can bid on, a measure that would push U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Buy American” dictate.

The countries are also discussing the auto industry, but Lighthizer said two compromise proposals that would see a reduction in American-made parts in vehicles – the U.S. is calling for 85 percent – were unacceptable.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said at the news conference that despite some bellicose comments from those involved, she was more positive after the sixth round ended.

She said negotiations are characterized by “dramatic” statements.

“That’s how these things work,” Freeland said.



Related nafta
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Gazans continue protests against US Jerusalem decision
Gazans continue protests against US Jerusalem decision

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Israel-Palestine conflict
Progress made on NAFTA as sixth round ends
Progress made on NAFTA as sixth round ends

But Americans rip Canada for trade complaints to WTO
CIA chief Russians will meddle in coming US election
CIA chief: Russians will meddle in coming US election

"I haven't seen a significant decrease in their activity," Pompeo told the BBC of the Russians.
White House backs off plan for nationalized 5G network
White House backs off plan for nationalized 5G network

Communication agency’s chief blasts plan
Injured Hamas leader dies in Gaza
Injured Hamas leader dies in Gaza

Al-Alami was seriously injured by gunfire three weeks ago
Not aware of civilian casualties in Afrin Pentagon
Not aware of civilian casualties in Afrin: Pentagon

US is in "close and continued communication" with Turkey over Afrin, says Pentagon spokesperson
Tillerson to rally Americas amid Venezuela crisis
Tillerson to rally Americas, amid Venezuela crisis

On Thursday, Washington's top envoy will lay out his vision for relations with the United States' southern neighbors in a speech in Texas before jetting on a five-nation voyage.
Gaza hospital suspends services due to fuel shortage
Gaza hospital suspends services due to fuel shortage

Beit Hanoun hospital in northern Gaza had "suspended medical services because of the lack of fuel", with patients to be transferred to other hospitals, said Gazan health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra.
Iraq denies Peshmerga troop advance on Kirkuk
Iraq denies Peshmerga troop advance on Kirkuk

An army officer also denied reports about Peshmerga advance on Mosul
Gazans protest US fund cuts for UN Palestine aid agency
Gazans protest US fund cuts for UN Palestine aid agency

US recently announced plans to withhold $65 million of aid to UN Relief and Works Agency
Power crisis forces Gaza hospital to close
Power crisis forces Gaza hospital to close

Local authorities warn number of hospitals might be shut down in Israeli-blockaded Palestinian enclave
Turkish jets destroy 11 PKK targets in northern Iraq
Turkish jets destroy 11 PKK targets in northern Iraq

Airstrikes target PKK terrorist group in Qandil, Asos regions
UN chief says reviewing strategy of peacekeeping
UN chief says reviewing strategy of peacekeeping

AU Commission chairman commends Turkey, China for development cooperation with Africa
Voting ends at Greek Cypriot administration
Voting ends at Greek Cypriot administration

Only 71.4 percent of the registered voters went to ballots on Sunday
Argentina 'will not recognise Venezuela election' Macri
Argentina 'will not recognise Venezuela election': Macri

Venezuela's top court last week excluded the main opposition coalition from contesting the presidential election, smoothing the way for Maduro to be returned as leader of a once prosperous country mired in political and economic chaos.
Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad dies aged 91
Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad dies aged 91

The company said in a statement that Kamprad "passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones" at his home in the southern Swedish region of Smaland on Saturday "following a brief illness".

News

Canadian politicians head to US to lobby for NAFTA
Canadian politicians head to US to lobby for NAFTA

Canada says big ‘sticking points’ remain in NAFTA talks
Canada says big sticking points remain in NAFTA talks

US may want ‘poison pill’ demands in new NAFTA deal
US may want poison pill demands in new NAFTA deal

Second round of NAFTA talks amid Trump threats
Second round of NAFTA talks amid Trump threats

Trump and free trade: the NAFTA example
Trump and free trade the NAFTA example

NAFTA partners wrap up first round of renegotiation talks
NAFTA partners wrap up first round of renegotiation talks






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 