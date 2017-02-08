Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:30, 30 January 2018 Tuesday
Middle East
Update: 16:38, 30 January 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Russian airstrike kills 7 in Syria’s Idlib
Russian airstrike kills 7 in Syria’s Idlib

Idlib province was declared 'de-escalation zone' in May

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least seven people were killed and 18 others injured in an airstrike on a marketplace in Idlib province in northern Syria on Tuesday, according to an official with the White Helmets civil defense agency.

"A Russian fighter jet struck the market in Ariha town in the province," White Helmets director in Idlib, Mustafa Haj Yusuf said.

He said regime and Russian warplanes had intensified attacks on several areas in the province in recent days.

"Regime and Russian forces carry out around 100 airstrikes every day," he said.

Located in northern Syria near the Turkish border, Idlib province was declared a "de-escalation zone" on May 4-5, 2017.

Controlled by anti-regime armed groups, the province has been under intense airstrikes for the last 1.5 months.

Syria has been locked in a devastating civil war since March 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

While UN officials say hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict, Syrian regime officials say the death toll is closer to 10,000.



Related russia idlib
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Gazans continue protests against US Jerusalem decision
Gazans continue protests against US Jerusalem decision

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Israel-Palestine conflict
Progress made on NAFTA as sixth round ends
Progress made on NAFTA as sixth round ends

But Americans rip Canada for trade complaints to WTO
CIA chief Russians will meddle in coming US election
CIA chief: Russians will meddle in coming US election

"I haven't seen a significant decrease in their activity," Pompeo told the BBC of the Russians.
White House backs off plan for nationalized 5G network
White House backs off plan for nationalized 5G network

Communication agency’s chief blasts plan
Injured Hamas leader dies in Gaza
Injured Hamas leader dies in Gaza

Al-Alami was seriously injured by gunfire three weeks ago
Not aware of civilian casualties in Afrin Pentagon
Not aware of civilian casualties in Afrin: Pentagon

US is in "close and continued communication" with Turkey over Afrin, says Pentagon spokesperson
Tillerson to rally Americas amid Venezuela crisis
Tillerson to rally Americas, amid Venezuela crisis

On Thursday, Washington's top envoy will lay out his vision for relations with the United States' southern neighbors in a speech in Texas before jetting on a five-nation voyage.
Gaza hospital suspends services due to fuel shortage
Gaza hospital suspends services due to fuel shortage

Beit Hanoun hospital in northern Gaza had "suspended medical services because of the lack of fuel", with patients to be transferred to other hospitals, said Gazan health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra.
Iraq denies Peshmerga troop advance on Kirkuk
Iraq denies Peshmerga troop advance on Kirkuk

An army officer also denied reports about Peshmerga advance on Mosul
Gazans protest US fund cuts for UN Palestine aid agency
Gazans protest US fund cuts for UN Palestine aid agency

US recently announced plans to withhold $65 million of aid to UN Relief and Works Agency
Power crisis forces Gaza hospital to close
Power crisis forces Gaza hospital to close

Local authorities warn number of hospitals might be shut down in Israeli-blockaded Palestinian enclave
Turkish jets destroy 11 PKK targets in northern Iraq
Turkish jets destroy 11 PKK targets in northern Iraq

Airstrikes target PKK terrorist group in Qandil, Asos regions
UN chief says reviewing strategy of peacekeeping
UN chief says reviewing strategy of peacekeeping

AU Commission chairman commends Turkey, China for development cooperation with Africa
Voting ends at Greek Cypriot administration
Voting ends at Greek Cypriot administration

Only 71.4 percent of the registered voters went to ballots on Sunday
Argentina 'will not recognise Venezuela election' Macri
Argentina 'will not recognise Venezuela election': Macri

Venezuela's top court last week excluded the main opposition coalition from contesting the presidential election, smoothing the way for Maduro to be returned as leader of a once prosperous country mired in political and economic chaos.
Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad dies aged 91
Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad dies aged 91

The company said in a statement that Kamprad "passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones" at his home in the southern Swedish region of Smaland on Saturday "following a brief illness".

News

Turkey sends fresh aid trucks to Idlib, Syria
Turkey sends fresh aid trucks to Idlib Syria

Airstrikes kill 24 civilians in Syria’s Idlib
Airstrikes kill 24 civilians in Syria s Idlib

Warplanes target Syria’s Idlib province, killing 5
Warplanes target Syria s Idlib province killing 5

White Helmet shot dead in Syria’s Idlib province
White Helmet shot dead in Syria s Idlib province

Turkish troop deployment in Syria’s Idlib continues
Turkish troop deployment in Syria s Idlib continues

Syrian families to return homes in Idlib province
Syrian families to return homes in Idlib province

Russian police arrest Navalny at anti-Putin protest as thousands rally
Russian police arrest Navalny at anti-Putin protest as thousands rally

US sanctions 30, including Russian deputy minister
US sanctions 30 including Russian deputy minister

Russia moves towards regulating cryptocurrency
Russia moves towards regulating cryptocurrency

Qatar in talks for Russian S-400 missile systems
Qatar in talks for Russian S-400 missile systems

Top Russian, Jordanian diplomats discuss Middle East
Top Russian Jordanian diplomats discuss Middle East

Russia offers platform for direct Afghan-Taliban talks
Russia offers platform for direct Afghan-Taliban talks






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 