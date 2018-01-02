Update: 17:22, 30 January 2018 Tuesday

Iranian women protest obligatory headscarf rules

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least five women in the Iranian capital Tehran protested the country’s compulsory headscarf rules by waving theirs on sticks, social media postings showed on Monday.

One of the women who removed her headscarf and waved it on a stick staged her protest in the Tehran’s busy Enqelab Street.

Other women followed suit with similar acts to protest the compulsory headscarf rule.

The first such act of protest occurred in December and was staged by Vida Movahed, who was eventually arrested.

According to Iranian lawyer and human rights activist Nasrin Sotoudeh, Movahed was released this past Saturday.