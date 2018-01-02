Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:29, 30 January 2018 Tuesday
Middle East
Update: 17:22, 30 January 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Iranian women protest obligatory headscarf rules
Iranian women protest obligatory headscarf rules

Women in Tehran remove and wave headscarves on sticks

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least five women in the Iranian capital Tehran protested the country’s compulsory headscarf rules by waving theirs on sticks, social media postings showed on Monday.

One of the women who removed her headscarf and waved it on a stick staged her protest in the Tehran’s busy Enqelab Street.

Other women followed suit with similar acts to protest the compulsory headscarf rule.

The first such act of protest occurred in December and was staged by Vida Movahed, who was eventually arrested.

According to Iranian lawyer and human rights activist Nasrin Sotoudeh, Movahed was released this past Saturday.



Related protest iran tehran headscarf
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Gazans continue protests against US Jerusalem decision
Gazans continue protests against US Jerusalem decision

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Israel-Palestine conflict
Progress made on NAFTA as sixth round ends
Progress made on NAFTA as sixth round ends

But Americans rip Canada for trade complaints to WTO
CIA chief Russians will meddle in coming US election
CIA chief: Russians will meddle in coming US election

"I haven't seen a significant decrease in their activity," Pompeo told the BBC of the Russians.
White House backs off plan for nationalized 5G network
White House backs off plan for nationalized 5G network

Communication agency’s chief blasts plan
Injured Hamas leader dies in Gaza
Injured Hamas leader dies in Gaza

Al-Alami was seriously injured by gunfire three weeks ago
Not aware of civilian casualties in Afrin Pentagon
Not aware of civilian casualties in Afrin: Pentagon

US is in "close and continued communication" with Turkey over Afrin, says Pentagon spokesperson
Tillerson to rally Americas amid Venezuela crisis
Tillerson to rally Americas, amid Venezuela crisis

On Thursday, Washington's top envoy will lay out his vision for relations with the United States' southern neighbors in a speech in Texas before jetting on a five-nation voyage.
Gaza hospital suspends services due to fuel shortage
Gaza hospital suspends services due to fuel shortage

Beit Hanoun hospital in northern Gaza had "suspended medical services because of the lack of fuel", with patients to be transferred to other hospitals, said Gazan health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra.
Iraq denies Peshmerga troop advance on Kirkuk
Iraq denies Peshmerga troop advance on Kirkuk

An army officer also denied reports about Peshmerga advance on Mosul
Gazans protest US fund cuts for UN Palestine aid agency
Gazans protest US fund cuts for UN Palestine aid agency

US recently announced plans to withhold $65 million of aid to UN Relief and Works Agency
Power crisis forces Gaza hospital to close
Power crisis forces Gaza hospital to close

Local authorities warn number of hospitals might be shut down in Israeli-blockaded Palestinian enclave
Turkish jets destroy 11 PKK targets in northern Iraq
Turkish jets destroy 11 PKK targets in northern Iraq

Airstrikes target PKK terrorist group in Qandil, Asos regions
UN chief says reviewing strategy of peacekeeping
UN chief says reviewing strategy of peacekeeping

AU Commission chairman commends Turkey, China for development cooperation with Africa
Voting ends at Greek Cypriot administration
Voting ends at Greek Cypriot administration

Only 71.4 percent of the registered voters went to ballots on Sunday
Argentina 'will not recognise Venezuela election' Macri
Argentina 'will not recognise Venezuela election': Macri

Venezuela's top court last week excluded the main opposition coalition from contesting the presidential election, smoothing the way for Maduro to be returned as leader of a once prosperous country mired in political and economic chaos.
Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad dies aged 91
Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad dies aged 91

The company said in a statement that Kamprad "passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones" at his home in the southern Swedish region of Smaland on Saturday "following a brief illness".

News

Turkey lifts ban on army officers wearing headscarf
Turkey lifts ban on army officers wearing headscarf

Muslim women in Spain battle headscarf discrimination
Muslim women in Spain battle headscarf discrimination

Ukraine Muslims hold workshop on Hijab
Ukraine Muslims hold workshop on Hijab

Belarus bans headscarved photos for IDs and passports
Belarus bans headscarved photos for IDs and passports

New Bosnian MP is first to wear a headscarf

U.S. top court takes up case of Muslim woman denied job
U S top court takes up case of Muslim woman

Hundreds protest for jailed Palestinian teen in NY
Hundreds protest for jailed Palestinian teen in NY

Death toll rises in Iran anti-regime protests
Death toll rises in Iran anti-regime protests

10 killed in anti-regime protests across Iran
10 killed in anti-regime protests across Iran

200 protesters held during demonstrations in Iran
200 protesters held during demonstrations in Iran

Mass pro-government rallies in Iran after protests
Mass pro-government rallies in Iran after protests

Iran arrested 52 in economy protests
Iran arrested 52 in economy protests

Tehran, Riyadh trade words after Lebanese PM’s resign
Tehran Riyadh trade words after Lebanese PM s resign

Tehran mayor withdraws from Iran presidential election
Tehran mayor withdraws from Iran presidential election

Tehran, Moscow decry US missile strike on Syria airbase
Tehran Moscow decry US missile strike on Syria airbase

Hoping to relocate capital, Iranian MPs turn to leader
Hoping to relocate capital Iranian MPs turn to leader

Kuwaiti FM visits Tehran to discuss Arab-Iranian ties
Kuwaiti FM visits Tehran to discuss Arab-Iranian ties

Heavy pollution shuts schools in Iran's capital
Heavy pollution shuts schools in Iran's capital

Netanyahu says Iran wants Lebanon to be 'giant missile site'
Netanyahu says Iran wants Lebanon to be 'giant missile site'

Iran: 3 Revolutionary Guard fighters killed by ISIL
Iran 3 Revolutionary Guard fighters killed by ISIL

Heavy snowfall shuts down airport in Iran
Heavy snowfall shuts down airport in Iran

Iran removes block on Telegram
Iran removes block on Telegram

Iran rejects any change to nuclear deal
Iran rejects any change to nuclear deal

Iran shaken by second earthquake within hours
Iran shaken by second earthquake within hours






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 