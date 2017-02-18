10:26, 31 January 2018 Wednesday

Press agenda on January 31

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend Defense Industry Executive Committee meeting.

ANKARA - Erdogan to separately receive Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Hakan Fidan, head of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

ANKARA - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to welcome Hariri with official ceremony.

ANKARA - Monitoring reactions to and developments in Turkey's Operation Olive Branch against PYD/PKK and Daesh terror groups in Afrin, northwestern Syria.

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) to announce foreign trade and tourism figures for 2017.

ANKARA - Terrorist organization PKK's Syria branch PYD continues to violate human rights in the areas they managed to occupy, a report from the National Coalition of Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces shows.

UK

LONDON - House of Lords to continue to debate on key purpose and principles of EU (Withdrawal) Bill.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel to attend Holocaust Remembrance Day event at parliament.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - Members of Ad Hoc Liaison Committee (AHLC), international donor group for Palestine, to convene for extraordinary session. Ine Eriksen Soreide, Norway’s foreign minister, and Federica Mogherini, EU foreign policy chief -- who will be co-chairing the session -- to hold a joint news conference.

PALESTINE

JERUSALEM - The Israeli authorities have notified African migrants and asylum-seekers -- mainly those from Sudan and Eritrea -- that they have three months to leave the country or face jail time.