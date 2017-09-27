Today in History January 31

|1606
|
|Guy Fawkes is hanged, drawn and quartered for his part in the Gunpowder Plot, an attempt to blow up Parliament.
|1620
|
|Virginia colony leaders write to the Virginia Company in England, asking for more orphaned apprentices for employment.
|1788
|
|The Young Pretender, Charles Edward Stuart dies.
|1835
|
|A man with two pistols misfires at President Andrew Jackson at the White House.
|1865
|
|House of Representatives approves a constitutional amendment abolishing slavery.
|1911
|
|The German Reichstag exempts royal families from tax obligations.
|1915
|
|Germans use poison gas on the Russians at Bolimov.
|1915
|
|German U-boats sink two British steamers in the English Channel.
|1916
|
|President Woodrow Wilson refuses the compromise on Lusitania reparations.
|1917
|
|Germany resumes unlimited sub warfare, warning that all neutral ships that are in the war zone will be attacked.
|1935
|
|The Soviet premier tells Japan to get out of Manchuria.
|1943
|
|The Battle of Stalingrad ends as small groups of German soldiers of the Sixth Army surrender to the victorious Red Army forces.
|1944
|
|U.S. troops under Vice Adm. Spruance land on Kwajalien atoll in the Marshall Islands.
|1950
|
|Paris protests the Soviet recognition of Ho Chi Minh's Democratic Republic of Vietnam.
|1966
|
|U.S. planes resume bombing of North Vietnam after a 37-day pause.
|1968
|
|In Vietnam, the Tet Offensive begins as Viet Cong and North Vietnamese soldiers attack strategic and civilian locations throughout South Vietnam.
|1976
|
|Ernesto Miranda, famous from the Supreme Court ruling on Miranda vs. Arizona is stabbed to death.
|1981
|
|Lech Walesa announces an accord in Poland, giving Saturdays off to laborers.