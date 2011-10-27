Turkey's exports up over 10 pct in 2017

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's exports in 2017 amounted to over $157.05 billion, a 10.2 percent rise compared with the previous year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced Wednesday.

The country's foreign trade volume reached $390.84 billion in 2017, marking a 14.56 percent annual increase, according to provisional data provided by TurkStat and the Ministry of Customs and Trade.

Meanwhile, Turkish imports climbed 17.7 percent to $233.79 billion, amounting to a foreign trade deficit of $76.73 billion.

TurkStat said Germany was Turkey's top export market, at $15.12 billion or a 9.6 percent share of total exports, while $73.94 billion worth of Turkish exports were delivered to EU28 countries.

Turkey imported the most from China ($23.37 billion), Germany ($21.30 billion) and Russia ($19.51 billion).