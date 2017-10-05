Borsa Istanbul up at opening

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange rose 368.5 points, or 0.31 percent, to open at 119,671.60 points on Wednesday.

The banking sector index increased by 0.70 percent while the holding sector index decreased by 0.13 percent.

Among all sector indices, the electricity index was the best performer, gaining 0.78 percent. However, the wholesale and retail trade index saw the biggest drop -- 0.22 percent.

Turkey's benchmark stock index previously fell by 1.28 percent to close at 119,303.10 points on Tuesday.

The U.S. dollar-lira rate slightly rose to 3.7690 Turkish liras at 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), compared with Tuesday's closing rate at 3.7680.

The euro-lira rate also increased to 4.6900 from Tuesday's close of 4.6890.

The price of Brent oil slightly went up to $68.13 per barrel as of 9.50 a.m. local time (0650GMT) Wednesday, compared with $68.10 at the previous close.