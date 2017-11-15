Worldbulletin News

11:29, 31 January 2018 Wednesday
6.1 magnitude quake rattles northern Afghanistan
6.1 magnitude quake rattles northern Afghanistan

The quake hit at 0707 GMT near Afghanistan's northern border with Tajikistan in the Hindu Kush mountains at a depth of 191 kilometres (119 miles), the US Geological Survey said.

World Bulletin / News Desk

A powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck northern Afghanistan Wednesday, the USGS said, with tremors felt as far away as Islamabad and New Delhi.

At least one infant was killed and nine of her family members reported injured in southwest Pakistan's Balochistan province, following the collapse of a roof on their home, a local official said.

The epicentre was near Afghanistan's Jarm, which was hit by a devastating 7.5 magnitude quake in October 2015 that triggered landslides and flattened buildings, killing more than 380 people across the region. 



