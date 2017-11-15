11:06, 31 January 2018 Wednesday

6.1 magnitude quake rattles northern Afghanistan

World Bulletin / News Desk

A powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck northern Afghanistan Wednesday, the USGS said, with tremors felt as far away as Islamabad and New Delhi.

At least one infant was killed and nine of her family members reported injured in southwest Pakistan's Balochistan province, following the collapse of a roof on their home, a local official said.

The epicentre was near Afghanistan's Jarm, which was hit by a devastating 7.5 magnitude quake in October 2015 that triggered landslides and flattened buildings, killing more than 380 people across the region.