Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
11:29, 31 January 2018 Wednesday
Science&Technology
11:12, 31 January 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Popular Line messaging app starts crypto trading spinoff
Popular Line messaging app starts crypto trading spinoff

Line said its new business would "provide a variety of financial services, including a place to exchange and transact virtual currencies, loans, and insurance."

World Bulletin / News Desk

Japan's biggest messaging app Line said Wednesday it was launching a financial services spinoff to allow users to exchange and trade virtual currencies.

The transactions will be made inside the messaging app, which already incorporates a mobile payment system.

Line has a relatively small presence in the US and Europe, but is hugely popular in Japan and several other countries in Asia, where cryptocurrencies like bitcoin are heavily traded.

Line said it had already begun the process of registering its new virtual currency business with Japan's Financial Services Agency, which regulates cryptocurrency exchanges in the country.

Its shares rose on the announcement, closing up 2.57 percent.

The announcement follows a massive $530 million heist of cryptocurrency last week from Japanese virtual currency exchange Coincheck.

The loss exceeds even the $480 million stolen in 2014 from another Japanese virtual currency exchange, MtGox.

Japan's government has slapped Coincheck with an administrative order, and governments around the region and further afield have begun tightening regulations on virtual currency trade.

But cryptocurrencies have remained stubbornly attractive to investors, particularly in Japan where ultra-low interest rates have left few good options for returns on cash.

Line was launched in 2011 after Japan's quake-tsunami tragedy damaged telecoms infrastructure.

It combines features from Facebook, Skype and WhatsApp with games and a mobile payment service.



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Science&Technology News
Popular Line messaging app starts crypto trading spinoff
Popular Line messaging app starts crypto trading spinoff

Line said its new business would "provide a variety of financial services, including a place to exchange and transact virtual currencies, loans, and insurance."
Americans saving energy by staying at home
Americans saving energy by staying at home

New study finds Americans spent an average of eight days more at home in 2012 than in 2003
Social media speed up fight against online hate speech
Social media speed up fight against online hate speech

EU figures show IT companies such as Twitter and Facebook removed 70 percent of illegal hate speech
Turkish firm to install Tesla's supercharging stations
Turkish firm to install Tesla's supercharging stations

Gersan to install charging stations throughout Turkey following agreement with Tesla Motors Netherlands B.V. last month
Iran removes block on Telegram
Iran removes block on Telegram

Journalists were able to access the service on Sunday and officials confirmed it has been restored.
Online games set to help visually impaired
Online games set to help visually impaired

Computer scholars develop games letting impaired people improve their sight through online games
Turkish scientists to crack DNA code from Neolithic era
Turkish scientists to crack DNA code from Neolithic era

Project 'Neogene' to study DNA samples from Turkey's Anatolian region
Apple urged to study iPhone addiction in children
Apple urged to study iPhone addiction in children

The "growing societal unease" over the intensive use of smartphones by children is "at some point is likely to impact even Apple", they warned. 
How Facebook could stop a disease outbreak
How Facebook could stop a disease outbreak

Such people would be "central" in their social networks, and thus likelier to spread disease-causing germs from one group to another.
The most important smartphones of 2017
The most important smartphones of 2017

From wallet-busters to wallet-friendly.
Turkish tachograph poised for ripe EU-based market
Turkish tachograph poised for ripe EU-based market

Aselsan device for monitoring vehicles' speed and distance expected to avoid outflow of almost €1 billion ($1.17 billion)
Google Maps lists Jerusalem as Israeli capital
Google Maps lists Jerusalem as Israeli capital

Social media users call out company for echoing Trump policy
Chinese auto giant to end petrol vehicle sales by 2025
Chinese auto giant to end petrol vehicle sales by 2025

Beijing Automotive Group Co (BAIC) chairman Xu Heyi said over the weekend the company will phase out sales of conventional cars in Beijing by 2020 and nationwide by 2025, according to the official Xinhua news agency.
Apple acquires music app Shazam
Apple acquires music app Shazam

Shazam, which identifies songs from short excerpts, likely to be rolled into Apple’s mobile device software
Turkey's national combat jet TF-X to fly by 2023
Turkey's national combat jet TF-X to fly by 2023

Turkish defense minister in London says 'there will be no delay'
Gaza tech start-ups hope to reach world if borders open
Gaza tech start-ups hope to reach world if borders open

Local tech start-ups in Gaza Strip must work around Israeli blockade; open borders could boost their opportunities





World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 