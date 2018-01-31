Worldbulletin News

23:27, 31 January 2018 Wednesday
Asia-Pacific
11:40, 31 January 2018 Wednesday

Myanmar greenlights LNG-power plant plans
Myanmar greenlights LNG-power plant plans

Myanmar will need 6,000 MW of energy to function efficiently by 2020-2021, says Ministry of Electricity and Energy

World Bulletin / News Desk

Myanmar's government has given the go-ahead on Wednesday to French energy giant Total and other companies to build proposed power plants as the country faces insufficiencies in electricity.

As the economy expands since the once-isolated country opened its door to international companies in 2011, demand for power has been rising rapidly.

Myanmar currently produces only around 3,000 megawatts, and will need at least 6,000 megawatts of energy to function efficiently by 2020-2021, according to the Ministry of Electricity and Energy.

The government on Wednesday issued notices to foreign and local companies to proceed with the construction of three power plants -- three LNG-power plants and one gas-power plant -- which could produce 3,111 megawatts once completed in 48 months.

A combined-cycle power plant in the coastal region of Ayeyarwady was proposed by a consortium including a Chinese company, Zhefu, and a Myanmar company, the Supreme Group of Companies. It is expected to produce 1,390 megawatts, according to the statement from the ministry.

Construction of LNG-power plant proposed by Total and SIEMENS A.G's in Myanmar’s southern coast region of Tanintharyi is slated to be finished in 48 months. The plant is expected to produce up to 1,230 megawatts, according to the ministry.

Two other LNG-power plants will be built in Kyaukphyu Township of the western Rakhine state and in Ahlone in the region of Yangon.

 


