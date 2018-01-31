Turkish soldiers, Free Syrian Army liberate village

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish and Free Syrian Army (FSA) forces on Wednesday liberated a Syrian village from PYD/PKK terrorists as part of the ongoing Operation Olive Branch.

This latest victory follows Tuesday’s liberation of the villages of Khalil, Sati Ushaghi, and al-Qana, and brings to 25 the areas liberated as of day 12 of Operation Olive Branch, launched on Jan. 20 to clear PYD/PKK and ISIL terrorists from Afrin in northwestern Syria.

According to the Turkish General Staff, Operation Olive Branch aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN Charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity.