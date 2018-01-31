Turkish PM welcomes Lebanese premier for Ankara visit

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Wednesday welcomed his Lebanese counterpart with an official ceremony in the capital.

During the visit, Yildirim and Lebanese Premier Saad Hariri will discuss bilateral relations and exchange views on current regional and international issues.

Later on Wednesday, Yildirim will give a lunch in honor of Hariri at the Cankaya Palace, following one-on-one and inter-delegational meetings.

Hariri's visit came at Yildirim’s invitation, according to a Turkish Prime Ministry source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.