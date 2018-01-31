Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:27, 31 January 2018 Wednesday
Economy
14:10, 31 January 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
EU's unemployment rate fell in 2017
EU's unemployment rate fell in 2017

EU28 unemployment rate recorded at 7.3 pct, eurozone unemployment rate stood at 8.7 pct last year, says Eurostat

World Bulletin / News Desk

The European Union's unemployment rate in December 2017 was 7.3 percent, the lowest figure recorded in the EU28 since October 2008, according to an official data released on Wednesday.

Eurostat said the EU28 unemployment rate was stable compared to November 2017 and down from 8.2 percent in December 2016.

Eurostat also said the eurozone (EA19) unemployment rate was 8.7 percent in December 2017, down from 9.7 percent in the same month of 2016 -- the lowest rate recorded in the euro area since January 2009.

Around 18 million people were unemployed in the EU28 -- nearly 14 million in the eurozone -- according to Eurostat estimations.

"Compared with December 2016, unemployment fell by 2.06 million in the EU28 and by 1.53 million in the euro area," the institution said.

Official data also showed that the lowest unemployment rates were recorded in the Czech Republic (2.3 percent), Malta (3.6 percent) and Germany (3.6 percent).

The highest figures in December were seen in Greece (20.7 percent in October 2017) and Spain with 16.4 percent.

In the last decade, the highest annual unemployment rate in EU was recorded in 2013 at 10.9 percent, while the lowest level was seven percent in 2008.

 



Related EU economy
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
EU's unemployment rate fell in 2017
EU's unemployment rate fell in 2017

EU28 unemployment rate recorded at 7.3 pct, eurozone unemployment rate stood at 8.7 pct last year, says Eurostat
Facebook bans ads for cryptocurrencies
Facebook bans ads for cryptocurrencies

The social media giant said it is barring ads for "financial products and services that are frequently associated with misleading or deceptive promotional practices, such as binary options, initial coin offerings and cryptocurrency."
Borsa Istanbul up at opening
Borsa Istanbul up at opening

BIST 100 index rises 368.5 pts; US dollar-lira rate slightly rises to 3.7690
Turkey's exports up over 10 pct in 2017
Turkey's exports up over 10 pct in 2017

Exports increase by 10.2 pct to surpass $157B; Foreign trade volume stands at nearly $391B
Turkish banking sector net profit hits all-time high
Turkish banking sector net profit hits all-time high

Banking sector receives $13B net profit in 2017, marking over 30 percent hike, year-on-year, official data shows
Moscow exchange begins trading in Turkish lira
Moscow exchange begins trading in Turkish lira

Moscow Exchange announces start of trade in Turkish lira, says around 1.5 million rubles ($26,000) traded on first day
Turkey's economic confidence index rises 10 percent
Turkey's economic confidence index rises 10 percent

Index reaches nearly 105 points, according to official data
Borsa Istanbul goes down in opening session
Borsa Istanbul goes down in opening session

BIST 100 index decreases 631.16 points or 0.52 percent to open at 120,214.14 points
Top Dutch banks hit by cyber attacks
Top Dutch banks hit by cyber attacks

Rabobank, the country's number two lender, saw its internet banking services go down on Monday morning.
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.53 pct, while USD/TRY and EUR/TRY exchange rates stand at 3.75 and 4.66, respectively
IMF invites Arab nations to tackle public 'frustration'
IMF invites Arab nations to tackle public 'frustration'

The IMF said: "Frustration runs high over the lack of job opportunities and access to affordable, high-quality public services."
Canada's Bombardier wins duty fight with Boeing
Canada's Bombardier wins duty fight with Boeing

Commission rules Boeing not hurt by imports of C Series jet
Russia moves towards regulating cryptocurrency
Russia moves towards regulating cryptocurrency

The law, which still needs to be validated by the government and sent to parliament, aims at "providing a definition of digital technologies used in the financial sphere," the Russian finance ministry said in a statement published Thursday. 
Turkey's industrial capacity usage goes slightly down
Turkey's industrial capacity usage goes slightly down

Manufacturing industries operate at 78.2 percent of production capacity in January, official data reveal
Dollar losses mount as investors spooked by Mnuchin comments
Dollar losses mount as investors spooked by Mnuchin comments

The sell-off in the greenback especially hit exporters on Japan's Nikkei index, which tumbled for a second straight day, although dollar-priced oil and gold extended gains.
Borsa Istanbul flat at opening
Borsa Istanbul flat at opening

BIST 100 rises 0.07 percent to open at 118,477.30 points, US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate drops to 3.7470

News

Indonesia: OIC’s first Trillion Dollar Economy
Indonesia OIC s first Trillion Dollar Economy

Turkey's exports up over 10 pct in 2017
Turkey's exports up over 10 pct in 2017

Turkey's economic confidence index rises 10 percent
Turkey's economic confidence index rises 10 percent

Turkey's industrial capacity usage goes slightly down
Turkey's industrial capacity usage goes slightly down

Dollar losses mount as investors spooked by Mnuchin comments
Dollar losses mount as investors spooked by Mnuchin comments

Afrin operation success to avert Turkish economy risks
Afrin operation success to avert Turkish economy risks

EU says US needed for Mideast peace but can't do alone
EU says US needed for Mideast peace but can't do

Brexit: UK to be worse off in every scenario
Brexit UK to be worse off in every scenario

'Toxic bloc' warned of EU legal action over air pollution
Toxic bloc' warned of EU legal action over air pollution

EU backs Brexit transition demands as tensions rock May
EU backs Brexit transition demands as tensions rock May

Britain's EU days are 'over', French FM tells Japan firms
Britain's EU days are 'over' French FM tells Japan firms

Poland snubs EU moves to link subsidies to rule of law
Poland snubs EU moves to link subsidies to rule of






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 